Larsa Pippen Flaunts Hourglass Figure In See-Through White Top

Larsa Pippen showed off her famous figure on social media, and many of her 1.7 million followers loved it.

This week, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to post a sexy photo of herself rocking a form-fitting ensemble, which showcased all of her curves.

In the picture, Pippen dons a pair of high-waisted distressed jeans with multiple holes in them, which gives her followers a look at her long, lean legs.

Larsa also dons a skimpy, white tank top, which flaunts her ample cleavage and deep tan. The shirt also shows off the former Real Housewives of Miami star’s flat tummy and toned abs. The top is sheer and allows fans to see through to her chest underneath.

Larsa has her long, caramel-colored hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands, which fall down her back and over her shoulder.

Pippen sports a deep tan and a full face of makeup for the sexy snapshot, which includes darkened eyebrows and a bright pink color on her lips.

Kim Kardashian’s BFF completes her look with multiple bracelets on her wrist, a pair of trendy sunglasses, and some clear heels. She also rocks some bright pink polish on her fingernails and toes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen recently hit up the Coachella music festival, where she allegedly bumped into Kim Kardashian’s former husband, retired NBA star Kris Humphries.

An insider told Us Weekly Magazine that the pair were seen talking to one another, and that Pippen was playing with her hair and seemed “playful” during the conversation, adding that Humphries had to lean down to speak to Larsa due to his height.

When Pippen read the reports that she had been flirting with Humphries, she took to social media to set the record straight and deny the allegations, adding that she and Kris were talking about her estranged husband, Scottie Pippen.

“The convo lasted all of 3 min. He told me he’s known Scottie since he was 14 and he loves him and I said so do I,” Larsa wrote on Instagram, via The Daily Mail.

Fans may remember that Kris and Kim were married back in 2011 but were only together for 72 days before Kardashian decided to file for divorce, much to the shock of her fans.

The divorce wasn’t finalized until 2013, and by that time, Kim had already moved on to Kanye West and was expecting a child with the rapper, their daughter, North West.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen by following her on Instagram or when she makes cameos on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.