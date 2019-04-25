‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: A Heartbreaking Funeral For Neil Winters

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, April 25 reveals that Genoa City gathers for Neil’s funeral with several of his family and closest friends providing eulogies for him.

Malcolm (Shemar Moore) arrived at Devon’s (Bryton James), and they embraced. Throughout the city, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Lily (Christel Khalil), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case), Billy (Jason Thompson), Jill (Jess Walton), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) as well as Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) get ready for Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) memorial service.

Ana (Loren Lott) sang at the church as Lily and Devon hugged and then she turned to embrace Malcolm. The Reverend (Stan Shaw) spoke about Neil’s life, talked about how painful death is for those who remain. Many people cried as they listened to the service.

Lily stood up to speak, but she broke down, so Malcolm took his turn. In a shaky voice, Malcolm discussed all that Neil meant to him as a brother. He recalled Neil’s corny jokes and then said that he was the oil to Neil’s water. Ultimately, Malcolm credited Neil for helping him become the man he is today. Malcolm cried that he missed his brother and hoped Neil knew how much he loved him.

Today on #YR, Genoa City honors the life of Neil Winters. pic.twitter.com/mUGMOnKMpP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 25, 2019

Nate (Sean Dominic) spoke and shared words for his mother, Olivia. Then, Victor (Eric Braeden) rose and reflected on how much he appreciated Neil at Newman Enterprises and even after he started his own business. Victor cried as he revealed that Neil was one of the few men he trusted. Next, Jack spoke about Neil’s generosity with the Abbott-Winters foundation. Jack told that Neil saved lives, including Jack’s.

Devon stood up to discuss all that Neil had meant to him over the years. He broke down crying, and Lily cried from the audience. Devon said that Neil would tell them to carry on. Lily tried to speak again, but she couldn’t so Cane (Daniel Goddard) stood with her agreement. Cane discussed how he regretted letting both Neil and Lily down on several occasions. He also talked about Neil’s strength of spirit — a trait that Neil passed to Lily.

Then, Lily found the strength to speak. She explained how alone she felt with both of her parents, Neil and Dru (Victoria Rowell), gone. She recalled her dad’s laugh and then said that everybody had to be there for each other to move forward and honor Neil’s legacy. Later, Lily stepped toward the casket and said, “I love you.”

Devon thanked everybody for coming, and both Leslie (Angell Conwell) and Sofia (Julia Pace Mitchell) told Devon kind words about Neil. In the end, Lily and Devon stood tearfully hand in hand.

