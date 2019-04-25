Frontier Airlines Passenger Finds Vomit In Her Seat, Complains, Gets Kicked Off Flight, And Arrested

'Twelve hours I was in jail. Twelve hours.'

A Frontier Airlines passenger has sworn off ever flying on the airline again after she says she found vomit in her seat and, after complaining, was kicked off the flight and arrested.

As Los Angeles’ KABC-TV reports, Rosetta Swinney and the airline have different versions of what happened last week on a flight from Las Vegas to Durham, North Carolina. She claims that a flight attendant simply refused to listen to her complaints, saying the vomit in the seat was not her problem, while the airline says that Swinney was “disruptive.”

Swinney’s Version of Events

Swinney says that Flight 2066 had already been delayed so a cleaning crew could clean up. However, when she and her daughter went to their assigned seats, she and her daughter inadvertently touched vomit that had been left over from the seats’ previous occupants.

“She jumped up to say, ‘Mom! My hands are wet.’ She smelled it. She says, ‘this is vomit, mom.’ So we went to look. It was on the bag, all over her shirt, her hands.”

She says she alerted a flight attendant and was told, “that’s not my job.”

The airline claims that Swinney and her daughter were offered to take different seats after boarding was complete, which Swinney does not directly deny. However, she does say that once boarding was complete, she was neither given a different seat nor had anything been done about the vomit in her original seat.

When Swinney further complained, she was ordered off the plane and then arrested, carried off in handcuffs as her distraught, 14-year-old daughter looked on.

A series of videos posted to Facebook by other passengers seem to confirm Swinney’s version of events.

Frontier’s Version of Events

In a statement, the airline largely confirmed the general outline of Swinney’s version of events. However, the airline also claims that Swinney became “disruptive” when her demands weren’t met to her satisfaction and that she needed to be removed from the flight.

“The mother was unsatisfied with the response and became disruptive. As a result, the flight attendants determined that the mother and daughter should be deplaned and accommodated on another flight. The mother refused, and following procedure, law enforcement was called.”

Swinney, for her part, says that the airline did refund the original cost of her ticket from Las Vegas to Durham. She was able to purchase a flight home, at a cost of $1,000, on another airline. Meanwhile, she’s hired a civil rights attorney to fight the misdemeanor trespass charges she’s been issued.