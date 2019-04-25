Lady Gaga Reportedly Tells Ex-Fiance Not To Contact Her Anymore As Bradley Cooper Talks Reunion

Lady Gaga’s relationship with her former fiance, Christian Carino, allegedly did not end well.

According to Us Weekly, Lady Gaga called off her engagement to Christian Carino earlier this year, but he reportedly had a hard time letting the singer go.

Sources tell the outlet that Carino wouldn’t stop trying to get in touch with Gaga following their split and that she had to put her foot down in the situation.

“She’s been hounded by Christian. She told him not to contact her,” an insider told the magazine.

A second source claims that Gaga’s romance with Christian was always “a bit toxic,” but that the singer has been doing her best to move on and enjoy her life following the dramatic breakup.

Us Weekly previously reported Gaga was completely devastated by the end of her engagement to Carino, but that she was forced to call off the relationship due to Christian’s overbearing personality, which got in the way of the singer’s creative process and ultimately put her career in jeopardy.

Another source told the magazine at the time that Gaga would never risk her career for a man and wouldn’t stand to be in a relationship where she would have to make that choice.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about reuniting with the singer for a special concert event.

Although Cooper claims he wouldn’t go on a music tour with Gaga, he did say that he has a different idea of how they could possibly reunite for the fans.

“What I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, would be like a live reading of the script and sing all the songs as we read the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something,” Bradley told Ellen.

Since starring in the film, Cooper and Gaga have been dodging tons of romance rumors. Although the singer has denied the rumors of an affair, some fans can’t seem to shake the feeling that the pair have feelings for one another.

The Inquisitr reports that Bradley has been busy spending tons of time with his girlfriend, model Irina Shayk, and their daughter, Lea, amid the rumors.

“[Irina] prefers staying home with him and cooking dinner and just enjoying simple family time. She’s shockingly down to earth and not at all high maintenance. That’s one of the reasons their love affair works,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more Bradley Cooper talk about a possible reunion with Lady Gaga by watching The Ellen Show on Thursday.