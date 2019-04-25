Lara Trump Says Refugees One Of Worst Things To Ever Happen To Germany, And Twitter Has Some Thoughts On This

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, appeared on Fox Thursday morning and chatted with host Stuart Varney for a while. One tidbit she said has made a significant impact on those across social media, and Trump is getting a lot of heat for what she said.

As Raw Story details, during her appearance, Lara referenced how allowing immigrants into Germany was “one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany” and has been “the downfall of Germany.” She went on to say that her father-in-law, President Trump, knows that has been the case there, and he’s trying to keep it from happening here in the United States as well.

Naturally, a number of people across Twitter had some thoughts on this.

“So…what are the worst things to happen to Germany? Immigrants under Merkel? Hitler? Allied invasion/occupation? Treaty of Versailles? Kristallnacht? Partition of Germany (1945-1990), 30 Years War?”

Another tweet suggested that “Lara Trump skipped the section in her sophomore year world history textbook that focused on Germany 1933-1945.”

Some suggested that it perhaps isn’t entirely surprising that this Trump family member might feel that refugees are worse to have in one’s country than Nazis are. Numerous folks living in Germany piped up to boast about how wonderful things are in the European country these days.

The ignorance is astounding — avemaria412 (@avemaria412) April 25, 2019

One person jokingly tweeted that it was seeming as if perhaps Barron Trump, the president’s son with current wife Melania, might be the smartest one connected to the family. Some suggested that Lara seemingly has a similar view of history as conservative commentator Candace Owens, who came under fire for comments related to Hitler not long ago.

Others shared clips from Saturday Night Live when Kate McKinnon has portrayed German Chancellor Angela Merkel. It wouldn’t be a stretch to think that McKinnon could come up with something pretty humorous to do on an upcoming show, based on Lara’s latest comments.

Lara Trump: Merkel admitting refugees "one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany" https://t.co/7tkVHFCx8G pic.twitter.com/SMQqctODza — The Hill (@thehill) April 25, 2019

On a more serious note, one tweet addressing Trump’s comments said, “1920 Germany called and it would like to have a word with @LaraLeaTrump.”

“But it seems her family is replicating nazism and we actually have to take their fascism seriously.”

Since her morning appearance on Fox, Lara Trump hasn’t shared much via her Twitter page and she hasn’t posted anything related to the comments she made to Varney. She did retweet a clip showing her addressing the announcement from Joe Biden that he is running for the 2020 Democratic nomination, but nothing connected to her statements on Angela Merkel and Germany.