‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Rethinks Bill’s Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, April 26, reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) may have a change of heart as far as Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is concerned. She thinks she knows Dollar Bill inside out, but her sisters may talk her into giving him just one more chance.

Bill asked Katie to marry him, per SheKnows Soaps. He wants his family back together, and as Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) pointed out, Bill was happiest when he was with Katie. Bill knows that his best chance at having a family unit is with the woman he shares Will (Finnegan George) with. After all, it was Will who decided that he wanted his parents back together — and who set up a series of “accidental” dates.

However, Bill messed up the proposal. He was pragmatic in his approach. Yes, they are friends — and are wonderful parents to Will — but there was no passion involved when Bill asked Katie to marry him. Katie wasn’t about to make the same mistake again. B&B viewers know that her marriage to Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) was just annulled. They also got married for Will’s sake, even though at the time of their nuptials, Thorne swore that he was marrying Katie for the right reasons.

Katie refused Bill’s proposal, and the publishing tycoon’s ego was bruised. He ran into Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) at Il Giardino, and the two shared a drink, unbeknown to Katie.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie turns to her sisters. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will give her some advice about the situation she finds herself in. Katie says that she doesn’t want to risk getting hurt again. Donna, for one, firmly believes that Dollar Bill has changed — and wants Katie to trust him again. Katie admits that she loves him, and that she is scared. After all, she has been married twice to the man, and both times he disappointed her. She decides that she needs to give Bill a chance.

Katie will try to find Bill, to tell him that she changed her mind. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will use the family tracker app to pinpoint his location. She heads over to Il Giardino, only to find him with Shauna. Katie sees him touching Shauna while they part ways at the restaurant.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.