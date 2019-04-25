Instagram Slams Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Botched’ Lips, ‘What Have You Done To Your Face?’

Instagram has been grilling Khloe Kardashian a fair amount as of late.

April 25 brings a round of fresh criticism for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Khloe’s most recent Instagram update might have come with a “good vibes” caption, but the response isn’t reflecting that. The photo comes in the form of a car selfie. Khloe’s tan, zip-up hoodie channels the star’s love of athleisure clothing. Long red nails add the signature Kardashian glam to the photo. With a pensive facial expression that’s become somewhat of a trademark, Khloe is looking straight into the camera. Her plump pout is getting noticed, though.

Comments poured in fast. Those remarks probing Khloe about her lips fast became the most-liked ones. @thefeecommittee left the following comment.

“Lips looking botched.”

Another comment extended suggestions of cosmetic surgery beyond Khloe’s mouth.

“Khloe what have you done to your face?”

“PLEASE STOP doing stuff to your face,” one fan pleaded. “Stop with the duck lips,” a second user demanded. In 2018, Style Caster reported Khloe denying ever having gone under the knife. The media outlet quoted a tweet from Khloe that read, “I hope that whenever I need/want a facial surgery I can just take a pill or something lol this sh*t scares me”

This isn’t the first wave of social media backlash for Khloe this year. Following immense criticism from the public — and The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil — Khloe deleted her promotional post for Flat Tummy Co., per Women’s Health. Jamil had called Khloe “irresponsible” for her role in influencing impressionable young women. “It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance,” Jamil wrote.

When it comes to accusations of clinically-enhanced lips, Khloe isn’t alone. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, has admitted to having received lip injections, per Grazia. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner clan member has since turned her iconic pout into a billion-dollar empire.

Khloe does not appear to have responded to today’s slamming. While the odd comment flatters this newly-single mother, the majority are highly critical. Within two hours of having been shared, Khloe’s new look had already been called “extraterrestrial,” her expression boasting a “clown smile.”

The Good American founder is known for having spent recent years working on her body image. Largely taking to grueling workouts and healthy eating to shed the pounds, Khloe mostly appears to have acquired her new look the natural way. Khloe is frequently photographed while heading to the gym. Her Instagram Stories often feature full workouts — and very early timestamps. Nonetheless, Instagram fans seem to have spotted something suspect today.