‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Star Rami Malek Confirmed To Star In Untitled ‘Bond 25’ Film

Oscar-winner Rami Malek is confirmed to star in the new, untitled Bond 25 film. Entertainment Tonight reported that the star of Bohemian Rhapsody will appear alongside Daniel Craig, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch.

The entertainment news site reported that the cast was announced live at late Bond author Ian Fleming’s Jamaican villa called GoldenEye. The announcements continued at Laughing Waters beach where Dr. No was filmed.

ET reported that the aforementioned actors will be joined by Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny. Also returning, per ET, are Jeffrey Wright as CIA operative Felix Leiter and Rory Kinnear as Tanner.

Bond 25 will detail the superspy’s life in Jamaica, said the movie’s official website.

“His peace is short-lived when his old friend, Felix Leiter, from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Malek couldn’t contain his excitement about the big reveal and his role in the iconic franchise, posting a message on the James Bond official Twitter.

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

Malek said in the Twitter clip that “he will make sure that Mr. Bond will not have an easy ride in this 25th outing,” which leads movie buffs and Bond fans to believe that his character will be up to some devious mischief in the film.

Also confirmed on the Bond Twitter account were the locations the series will film its latest outing, which will include Jamaica, Norway, London, and Italy. Express reported that Bond fans will remember that Jamacia is where the films Dr. No and Live and Let Die were shot.

The location for today's #BOND25 Live Reveal is GoldenEye, 007 author Ian Fleming's Jamaican villa. pic.twitter.com/Zd7Sr8hNRd — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

This will be the first Bond movie to hit theaters since Spectre made a splash in 2015.

Express reported that in the tradition of iconic Bond tunes, it has been rumored that the theme song for Bond 25 will be performed by Dua Lipa and a music video for the song will be shot this summer.

Artists who have performed on past Bond film soundtracks, including the film’s iconic theme songs, are Duran Duran, Adele, Shirley Bassey, Nancy Sinatra, Tom Jones, A-ha, Chris Cornell, Wings, Garbage, John Barry, Tina Turner, Sam Smith, Madonna, Sheryl Crow, k.d. lang, and Lulu.

Bond 25 is set to debut in theaters April 8, 2020.