Tamron Hall Announces The Birth Of Her Son & Reveals The Baby’s Adorable Name

Tamron Hall has brought her bundle of joy into the world. As the 48-year old Today Show alum shared to Instagram on Thursday, Hall has given birth to a baby boy named Moses, and she shared the adorable first snap of her son with her followers.

In the caption of the post, Hall referred to her baby as her “sonshine” while cradling him by a window in her hospital room. Moses was wrapped up in a swaddling blanket, and Hall rocked an oversized fedora-style hat with his name stitched on the front alongside a gorgeous floral pattern. Both mom and baby looked healthy and happy, and Hall thanked her fans for all the love and support they have shown her throughout her pregnancy.

As Page Six reported, Hall announced her pregnancy back in March in an adorable video set to the kid-favorite anthem “Baby Shark,” dancing along to the music while excitedly sharing that she would soon be a “mommy shark” herself. At the time, Hall was 32 weeks pregnant and revealed that her doctors said that she was in a “safe place” to share the news with fans.

“There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles,” Hall said.

Additionally, while Hall dropped the news that she was expecting, she also shared that she and her long-time partner, music executive Steven Greener, had also gotten hitched. By casually referring to Greener as her husband, she let fans know the good news that the duo had tied the knot.

“My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too.”

A source close to Hall told People Magazine that becoming a mother has been a long-held dream of the TV show host and that Hall didn’t think having a child would be “in the cards for her.”

“This journey has been a long one, and there were a ton of ups and downs and she’s just so happy to finally be in a place to be able to share this news. This is truly the happiest time of her life,” the insider added.

As People further shared, Hall’s pals got together last week to throw her an adorable baby shower. Hall wore a yellow, floral dress and proudly showed off her baby bump. In a series of photos posted to Hall’s Instagram, the news anchor looked surprised and delighted, and those in attendance appeared to be having a great time at the shindig, dancing along to music and posing for selfies with the glowing mom-to-be.