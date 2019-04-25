Khloe Kardashian Glows In First Selfie After Tristan Thompson Reunion

Khloe Kardashian took to social media this week to share a brand new photo of herself as she sits in her car.

On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian posted the car selfie to her Instagram account. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen absolutely glowing in the photo, which marks her first selfie since reuniting with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, as their daughter True’s first birthday party earlier this month.

In the picture, Kardashian is seen sitting in a car with her seat belt buckled. She dons a tan hooded sweatshirt that was zipped up in the front. She wears her shoulder length blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves, which just graze the top of her shoulders.

The reality star dons a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes a bright eye and bronzed glow. Khloe also rocks darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a cat eye look with her liner. She adds to her look by sporting pink blush on her cheeks, and highlighter to add to her shimmering look. Kardashian completes her makeup look by rocking a light pink lip color on her plump pout.

Khloe also shows off her the red polish on her long fingernails, and a gold chain with a cross pendant on it around her neck.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, is said to be furious with his baby mama as he believes she’s ruined his reputation.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe twice during the span of a year. The second time he allegedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, which prompted Kardashian to end the relationship.

However, Tristan thinks that his relationship with Khloe has portrayed him in a certain light, and things are currently not going well for the pair in their co-parenting relationship in the weeks following their dramatic break up.

Sources tell Radar Online that things went from bad to worse at little True’s birthday party, where the pair didn’t speak a word to each other.

“She was expecting some kind of apology from him but he is just as furious as she is. In his mind, Khloe tried to destroy his reputation and he’ll never forgive her for that,” an insider dished.

“Khloe and Tristan were acting like a happy family at True’s birthday party but it was all for their little girl – and the cameras. Khloe didn’t say two words to Tristan and he made no attempt to speak to her either,” the source added of the couple’s rocky co-parenting relationship.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on Instagram, or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights at 9 p.m.