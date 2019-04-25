Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Flaunts Figure In Tight White One-Piece By The Beach On Instagram

Romee Strijd knows that she doesn’t need just one day to celebrate the Earth. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her Instagram this morning to share a series of steamy shots of her taking in some of the planet’s breathtaking beauty in the Virgin Islands, looking equally as gorgeous as she did so with a barely-there, beach day look that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 23-year-old took to social media on Thursday, April 25 to share a set of four steamy snaps with her 5.4 million followers that cetainly turned up the heat on her bikini-clad page. Romee was captured enjoying some fun in the sun on the beautiful island of Jost Van Dyke, absolutely stunning her fans in a tight white one-piece bathing suit that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

The first two shots in the set of four captured the stunner on her knees in the sand, showing off her trendy, belted swimwear that left very little to the imagination. The bustier-style the piece flashed an ample amount of cleavage to the camera, while a thick white, western-style belt sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. Romee’s dangerous curves were also on display in the skintight number thanks to its high cut design.

In the second half of the upload, the Danish beauty switched up her pose a bit, this time laying out on the sand, and at one point getting soaked as the tide came in. The change in position allowed for her millions of followers to get a glimpse at the bathing suit’s cheeky nature that flaunted her curvy booty, while yet again highlighting her incredible physique.

The Victoria’s Secret bombshell added a pair of cat eye sunglasses to her sexy look to shield her eyes from the golden rays of the sun, and sported a set of thick gold hoops in her ears. As for her signature blonde tresses, Romee rocked a sleek ponytail that sat high on her head to keep her long locks out of her face.

Fans of the catwalk queen went absolutely wild for her belated Earth day uploads which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 114,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the platform. Hundreds showed their love in the comments section as well, showering the blonde babe with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You look so gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said that Romee had “a body to die for.”

Romee has certainly been bringing the heat to her Instagram as of late. Yesterday, the model took to the social media platform to share another stunning shot of her in a bold, neon orange ensemble that included a pair of skintight shorts that flaunted her long, toned legs and incredible curves, sending her fans into a frenzy.