Could ‘A Star Is Born’ Reunion Be In The Works For Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga?

Bradley Cooper has a great idea to get with Lady Gaga for a special reunion of their epic A Star is Born characters Jackson Maine and Ally, and he shared it with Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Cooper noted to the talk show host that he would love to work with Gaga again after their highly successful partnership in A Star is Born yielded an Academy Award for the singer and songwriter for Best Original Song for their collaboration on “Shallow” and nods for both in the categories of Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Picture and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for co-star Sam Elliot.

On Thursday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cooper revealed that he would not tour with Gaga to support the soundtrack, a dream for fans who adore the tunes performed in the film.

Rather, he has another, more ambitious idea.

“What I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, would be like a live reading of the script and sing all the songs as we read the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something.”

The personal and professional chemistry between Gaga and Cooper is off the charts and their trust in one another is heartwarming, particularly when the twosome performed “Shallow” live at the Academy Awards in a steamy performance that had tongues wagging as rumors swirled that the actors were involved in a secret romance.

Both denied the accusations, but not the chemistry. Cooper said to DeGeneres that he was not nervous during his Oscars singing debut because he and Gaga had worked so hard on making sure the performance went off seamlessly.

“Because I’m not a singer and I didn’t sing before this movie, so it was really crazy. But it just shows you that if you work really hard, and you’re with supportive people, you can do things that you never dreamed possible,” he explained, per a story published by Entertainment Tonight.

Harpers Bazaar reported that Gaga was equally as complimentary of Cooper. After the Academy Awards, Gaga said on her Instagram that the evening was “special” and that she shared the on-stage intimate moment with a “true friend and artistic genius.”

Cooper has been in a relationship since 2015 with girlfriend Irina Shayk. The couple shares one daughter together, Lea de Seine Cooper.

Elle Magazine reported that it is rumored Lady Gaga and actor Jeremy Renner are dating following her split from fiance Christian Carino. The couple called it quits on their engagement in February of this year.