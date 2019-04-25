Herpes Rate Soars In California Towns, Thanks To Coachella

Among all the things that Coachella attendees thought they might be bringing home from the festival, herpes probably wasn’t one of them. But according to TMZ, reported cases and demands for treatment soared during the festival.

HerpAlert, which is a website that allows users to send in a photo of the condition and get a diagnosis and prescription based on the results, said that they saw about 250 cases every day during the nine days that the festival was in town. The site usually gets 12 cases each day.

From April 12 to April 21, the days that the festival was in town, there were 1,105 cases reported in Indio and Coachella Valley, along with cases reported in Palm Desert, Los Angeles, San Diego County, and Orange County, where most of the festival-goers hail from.

Prior to that, the highest number of cases that the site saw was during Oscars weekend, when they got 60 reports in one day. That’s a fraction of the 250 cases that the site had reported in the first two days of the festival.

The herpes virus can be spread even when people aren’t showing symptoms. While it doesn’t have a cure, patients can treat it and keep its symptoms under control. The faster people start treatment, the better symptoms can be managed.

Beyond the unwelcome surprise that some attendees discovered, Coachella was full of unexpected events this year.

Kanye West brought his Sunday service to the festival for an Easter worship show that delighted fans who have been dying to see what goes on during one of these mysterious events. Rapper DMX opened the service with a prayer.

“Father please walk with us through the bad times as well as the good, may we be heard and understood from the suburbs to the hood, may you judge us by our hearts and not by our mistakes … may you fill that void in our souls and lay our fears to rest, there’s no way we can live for Jesus when we’re living in the flesh,” he prayed, using lyrics from his song “The Prayer VI.”

Some people weren’t impressed with Kanye’s performance after the rapper staged a merchandise stand right outside of the service, with some people balking at the $50 socks and $200 sweatshirts, as The Inquisitr reported.

And rather than being positive you belittle people. Think about how awesome it felt for me to be on that stage after being away for so long the excitement and joy it gave me doing the thing i love the most, i sang to to backtrack like most cameos do this is a normal thing, — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 24, 2019

Fans were also upset after Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance during Ariana Grande’s set. The duo performed Bieber’s song “Sorry,” but concert-goers accused the singer of lip-syncing his performance. Justin and Ariana shot back at critics, saying that people need to stop being so critical.