Kim Muhovics Busts Out Of Tiny Gingham Bikini On Instagram

It’s fun in the sun today for Kim Muhovics, as suggested by the Australian model’s Thursday update on Instagram.

A poolside snap shows this bombshell confidently pulling off a gingham bikini in reds and whites. With her blonde hair scraped back in a simple ponytail, the finish is carefree and low-frills. Frosted pink lipstick and tinted shades appear to be today’s only accessories.

Shot from the side, the picture flatters Kim’s slender waistline and peachy behind. It likewise accentuates some prominent cleavage. Despite not appearing especially provocative, the photo is getting the thumbs-up from Kim’s largely male fanbase. In the comments section, one user dubbed Muhovics as “Sexy queen Kim.”

A humorous caption points towards a “countdown” – the clock appears to be ticking before Muhovics’ family is “[forced]” to take bikini snaps of her. While today’s photographer is not identified, the caption suggests the camera isn’t being held by a family member.

Nondescript as the nearby pool seems, one fan appears to be familiar with it. An Instagram user with the handle “boylancarly” left the following comment.

“Why does the pool not look like this anymore”

Muhovics was quick to reply that it “hasn’t” for quite some time. The Melbourne-based model and entrepreneur has 122,000 Instagram followers. She largely appears to update her account from her hometown.

Busty blondes in poolside settings are nothing new on Instagram. The platform is overflowing with aspiring models and influencers looking to make a name for themselves. While the likes of Sommer Ray and Sofia Jamora come as more established, all of them started with a modest following. Engagement on Kim’s account, however, appears to be on the up. Posts from this time last year were netting the model approximately 2,500 likes. By early April of this year, Kim’s bikini snaps were already racking up over 6,500 likes.

With a wardrobe that frequently showcases trendy athleisurewear looks, Muhovics appears to be a fitness lover. Her sports bras, leggings, and bodysuits come ready for the gym, although few shots actually show her in one. They do, however, manifest a healthy appetite. The above post made last month showed Kim enjoying an al fresco burger with what looked like a rich chocolate shake. Other snaps show the model indulging in “Japanese Fridays” dishes.

Kim’s primary source of traffic appears to be her main account. The model also has an Instagram account dedicated to her entrepreneurial side – the bio offers Kim’s services as a makeup and lash extension artist. Starting small can lead to full-blown business ventures, though. In 2017, Allure reported fellow model Blac Chyna extending her lash line to include lipsticks.

While Kim does not appear to follow Blac Chyna (or much of Hollywood), her account does follow Forbes and Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist, Ariel Tejada.