Trump Welcomes Biden To The ‘Nasty’ 2020 Presidential Race

President Donald Trump welcomed former Vice President Joe Biden to the “nasty” 2020 presidential election on Twitter Thursday.

Trump’s tweet came just hours after Biden officially announced on Twitter that he was throwing his hat in the ring for president.

The president tweeted: “Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty — you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!”

Just weeks ago, as speculation of Biden running was brewing, Trump shared a doctored video of Biden that highlighted his inappropriate behavior with women after several women came forward and said the he had touched them and made them feel uncomfortable.

Biden addressed the concerns in a video and said he would be more mindful of other people’s personal boundaries, The Washington Post reported.

Biden is among many Democrats who have announced they were running for the presidential nomination. Bloomberg reported that Biden was the front-runner of 20 candidates.

The former vice president will reportedly hold fundraiser on Thursday, then a rally next week in Pittsburgh. He has plans to hold primaries or caucuses in Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina in the upcoming weeks.

In his announcement, Biden shared a video in which he explained that he was running for the nation’s core principles and everything that makes America what it is.

“We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” the former vice president said, adding that if the country gives Trump four more years in the White House, it would “fundamentally alter the character of this nation.”

That video also highlighted the 2017 riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, that resulted from a confrontation that was ignited by plans to remove a statue of a Confederate general. Demonstrators from a white nationalist group clashed with radical leftists associated with the antifa movement. He criticized Trump for reportedly saying there were good people on both sides of the issue.

In December, of last year while on book tour, Biden said he was the “most qualified person” to run the country, according to The Hill.

“I’ll be as straight with you as I can. I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president,” he said, adding the the issues the country faces were issues he had worked on his entire life.

That being said, Trump’s tweet seemed to indicate he was more than ready to face a campaign against Biden.