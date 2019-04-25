Britney Spears Reportedly ‘Hopes To Be Released Soon’ From Treatment Facility

Britney has allegedly 'made it clear she wants to go home' after entering a treatment facility.

Britney Spears is reportedly hoping to head home “soon” after entering a treatment facility earlier this year. According to an inside source who spoke out about the singer to Entertainment Tonight this week, Britney is now allegedly feeling much better than when she first headed into the facility but is now missing “her autonomy” and is ready to leave.

The source claimed that “Britney knows she needs help but has made it clear she wants to go home.”

“She feels far better than she did when she arrived and hates feeling under a microscope,” the insider then continued, adding that the superstar is on the path to being healthy once again but “does miss her autonomy.”

“She is under constant care both in and out of the facility. At this point, she is doing everything she can to return home and hopes to be released soon,” they added.

Spears entering the treatment facility has been met with some criticism from her fans over the past few weeks, with the hashtag “#FreeBritney” trending on Twitter and spreading across social media after many claimed that they believed the “Make Me” singer was being held against her will.

The widespread #FreeBritney campaign became so intense that the star herself addressed it on social media earlier this week after People reported that a group of fans actually gathered together outside West Hollywood City Hall on April 22 to demand that Spears be released.

As The Inquisitr reported, Britney did her best to shut down the rampant speculation as she posted a video of herself online alongside a lengthy caption.

Writing in the caption of the video, which marked her first Instagram activity since April 3, the singer said that “things that are being said have just gotten out of control” and also claimed that those closest to her have been receiving death threats.

“I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear,” she continued on the social media site before then posting a video of herself working out and claiming that her recent “stress” had led to a five-pound weight loss.

“I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment,” Spears added in her message, before then asking her followers to give her privacy so that she can deal better with “all the hard things that life is throwing my way.”

People claimed on April 3 that the star checked into a facility which is for “all-encompassing wellness treatment” because she needed to take a little time out to deal with her father Jamie’s life-threatening illness after he suffered a ruptured colon.

The outlet’s source then added at the time that “there is nothing dramatic going on with her” and also claimed that the mom of two had “just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Shortly after the news broke that Spears was taking some time out in a facility, her boyfriend Sam Asghari took to social media to share an inspiring message for his girlfriend of around three years.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the male model – who Britney met on the set of one of her music videos – re-posted an upload from her official Instagram account onto to his own page. In the caption, he called the star strong and said that he was feeling inspired by her decision to get help.

The big announcement that she would be checking in came just weeks after Britney made the surprising move to pull the plug on her planned Las Vegas “Domination” residency. She told fans via a post on social media that she was taking an indefinite hiatus from the spotlight to spend more time with her family.