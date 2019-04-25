‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Genoa City Celebrates Neil’s Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, April 26, bring a celebration of the life of Neil Winters. After his funeral, those who loved Neil most gather to remember him at Devon’s penthouse.

Family and friends gather to remember Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John), according to She Knows Soaps. People come to help Malcolm (Shemar Moore), Devon (Bryton James), and Lily (Christel Khalil) joyously remember the good times they shared with their brother and father. They begin to learn how to live without Neil there to guide the Winters family, and it will be a difficult path moving forward.

Devon will struggle with his grief at losing his dad so soon after losing Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and their unborn child. He just now felt ready to move forward with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), but the pain he feels at losing Neil will make him question his choices. Hopefully, Elena will be a calm and steady presence to help him through this unfortunate journey. Devon’s sister Ana (Loren Lott) will no doubt provide him with some support too as he once again deals with a profound loss.

As for Lily, she had everything planned for her new life, but in her grief, she’s leaned on Cane (Daniel Goddard) in these early days. Even so, that does not mean that she’s willing to set aside her plans for her life post-prison in order to work on her marriage and continue her life in Genoa City. Of course, now that Cane quit his job, he’s free to move with her if that’s what they chose. A time of mourning is a difficult time to make life-altering decisions, and no doubt losing Neil will throw Lily for a loop.

Today on #YR, Genoa City honors the life of Neil Winters. pic.twitter.com/mUGMOnKMpP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 25, 2019

Malcolm remembers his brother and leads the room in a toast to the man he credits with making him who he is today. Several others like Jill (Jess Walton), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Nate (Sean Dominic), Jack (Peter Bergman), and many more will be on hand to describe what Neil meant to their lives. Genoa City is rallying around the Winters family during this time of profound loss.

While the celebration will be bittersweet, expect plenty of beautiful stories and memories of Neil while Genoa City remembers him through the tears. Things will never be the same, but with the help of their loved ones and friends, the Winters family will persevere and honor the legacy that Neil left for them over the years.