FKA Twigs Pole Dances In Barely-There Lingerie In Sultry New Music Video

FKA Twigs is literally baring it all for the cameras in her latest music video.

The 31-year-old just released her first single since 2016, and she made sure to give fans an eye-popping video along with it. Photos published by The Daily Mail show a few stills from her stunning new music video for her song “Cellophane,” and Twigs looks nothing short of amazing.

The four-minute long video can be viewed in its entirety on YouTube and it has already racked up over half of a million views on the streaming platform in less than 24 hours. The video starts off with the bombshell taking off her jacket and emerging on the stage in a scandalous outfit.

FKA shows off her long and sexy legs in a pair of silver metal heels as she walks to the pole in the center of the stage. The singer looks absolutely incredible in a red-and-green jeweled bra that she nearly spills out of as well as matching panties that show off her killer lower half. She shows she can do more than just sing in the video by contorting her body on the pole and showing some incredibly riveting moves.

In the video, Twigs wears her long, dark locks down and curly and also sports a few red highlights here and there. And luckily for fans, Twigs also posted a still from the video to her Instagram account.

In the image, FKA leans her body back on the pole while bending her legs and throwing her head back. The curly-haired beauty’s body is fully on display in a pair of insanely high silver heels and the same sexy lingerie from the music video. The post has already earned rave reviews from fans with 173,000 likes in addition to nearly 4,000 comments.

While some of Twigs’ followers commented on the post to share their thoughts on the new music video, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her amazing body. Of course, a few other fans simply commented on the post with emoji like the flame and heart to express their feelings.

“Came back to the comments cause I’m still shook,” one follower wrote.

“FINALLLY IM BEYOND EXCITED. FKA IS BACK!!!!!!”

“I can’t feel my legs,” another wrote.

In another post to her Instagram account, the singer shared that she immediately had a vision for the music video for “Cellophane” after she wrote the song.

“I knew I had to learn how to pole-dance to bring it to life, and so that’s what I did. thank you @andrewthomashuang, for elevating my vision beyond words. you are a visionary,” she wrote. “@kelyvon thank you for being with me every step of the way on my precious pole yellow brick road. working with you both on this is a dream come true.”

For fans who want to watch the new video in its entirety, they can do so on YouTube.