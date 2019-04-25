‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Celebrates 10 Million Followers In Sexy Thong Swimsuit

The cut-out suit leaves very little to the imagination.

With the title of “hottest weather girl” often comes other perks like a massive following on social media.

Brunette bombshell Yanet Garcia is most well known for giving fans weather reports in her home country of Mexico, but she’s gained worldwide fame on her Instagram account by posting sexy photos and videos for her followers. Yesterday, the stunner celebrated 10 million followers on Instagram alone, and she decided to celebrate with a few sexy photos.

In the first image, Garcia stands in a pool and holds up two giant gold number balloons that read 1-0 in honor of her massive Instagram following. The model wears her long locks down as well as a pair of sunglasses on her face, but it’s her insane body in a skimpy swimsuit that really steals the show.

Yanet looks absolutely stunning in a black suit with multiple cutouts that not only shows a ton of her sculpted abs but also flaunts her signature cleavage. Along with the photo, the 28-year-0ld wrote a lengthy caption to celebrate all of her fans while telling her story and how much her followers mean to her.

“5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before… being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey,” she wrote.

Garcia continued the post by saying that the first few months she was really bad at her job and would even go home crying, but she kept practicing her craft and eventually she gained fame when her weather videos went viral. Since then, Yanet tells fans that she has gotten so many great opportunities, and she continues to work hard each and every day.

After the more heartfelt post, she shared another sexy snapshot with fans in the same swimsuit, but this time posing her back to the camera. In the photo, Garcia gives fans a glimpse of her picture-perfect booty in the thong swimsuit as she looks over her shoulder and smiles. Once again, she is holding the big numbers 1-0, but this time she added a unicorn balloon to the mix.

Loading...

Not surprisingly, fans have already gone crazy over the snapshot, giving it over 500,000 likes in addition to 3,500 comments within just moments of the post going live. While most fans took to the post to gush over how gorgeous she is, countless others congratulated her on all her accomplishments.

“Congrats on 10M,” one follower wrote with heart-eye emojis.

“Thaaat’s the true reason of your 10M,” another gushed.

It’s probably just a matter of time until Garcia surpasses 11 million followers.