Bruce Springsteen Announces New Solo Album ‘Western Stars’

Bruce Springsteen, better known to his fans as The Boss, has announced a new solo studio album, titled Western Stars. Rolling Stone reported that the album will be released on June 14.

“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements,” Springsteen said in a statement.

“It’s a jewel box of a record.”

“The 13 tracks of Western Stars encompass a sweeping range of American themes, of highways and desert spaces, of isolation and community and the permanence of home and hope,” a press release about the album further explained.

Ron Aniello produced the album, while also playing bass, keyboards, and other instruments like he previously did on Bruce’s last two albums, High Hopes and Wrecking Ball.

A total of 20 musicians play on this upcoming release. Original E Street Band keyboard player David Sancious and violinist Soozie Tyrell and organist Charlie Giordano are a part of this project, which will be his first record to contain original songs since 2012’s Wrecking Ball. That album was a No. 1 success and gained him three Grammy Awards.

The album will consist of 13 tracks. The music video for the single “Hello Sunshine” is set to drop at midnight, according to Rolling Stone.

The Western Stars official tracklisting can be found below.

1. “Hitch Hikin'”

2. “The Wayfarer”

3. “Tucson Train”

4. “Western Stars”

5. “Sleepy Joe’s Café”

6. “Drive Fast (The Stuntman)”

7. “Chasin’ Wild Horses”

8. “Sundown”

9. “Somewhere North of Nashville”

10. “Stones”

11. “There Goes My Miracle”

12. “Hello Sunshine”

13. “Moonlight Motel”

Springsteen has uploaded the album artwork to his official Instagram account. He doesn’t appear on the artwork, as the cover instead focuses on a horse that appears to be running on sand. The sky is full of clouds spread out, and in the distance, you can see mountains and hills.

In 1973, Bruce released his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Since then, he has released numerous worldwide successful records — Born To Run, Darkness on the Edge of Town, The River, Born in the U.S.A., and Tunnel of Love, to name a few.

In 2017, he embarked on a residency tour titled “Springsteen on Broadway” held at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City. The show started on October 3, 2017, and ended December 15, 2018, and grossed in a huge $113 million from a total of 236 concerts.

Bruce was previously married to actress Julianne Phillips, whom he wedded in 1985. They divorced four years later in 1989. Springsteen got re-married in 1991 to musician Patti Scialfa and had three children with her — James Springsteen, Jessica Rae Springsteen, and Sam Ryan Springsteen.

Bruce has won 20 Grammy Awards out of 50 nominations. His most recent win came in 2010 for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for the single “Working on a Dream.”