Alessandra Ambrosio Reveals Her Curves In A Red-Hot Strapless Swimsuit

Alessandra and Gisele Coria are showing off their seriously toned bikini bodies.

Former Victoria’s Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio is flaunting her model curves in a skintight red swimsuit in new photos shared by her swimwear line Gal Floripa. The stunning mom of two was proudly showing off the slinky piece from her collection with friend and co-founder Gisele Coria in new photos posted to Instagram this week.

In the new photo shoot snaps, the genetically blessed twosome could be seen having a whole lot of fun in the sun while revealing their seriously toned beach bodies to the world.

Alessandra rocked a high-cut, red strapless swimsuit with a cut-out back as she posed with Gisele on the top of large rocks while looking out toward the ocean together. As for Gisele, she opted for a skimpy Gal Floripa bikini for the photo shoot, showing serious skin in a tiny dark tan string two-piece as she soaked up the sun with her model friend.

One snap shared on Instagram by the recently launched company showed the ladies revealing their curves with their backs to the camera as they took in the scenery, while another Instagram upload on April 24 showed the twosome holding on to each other’s hands as they walked along the rocks together while smiling from ear to ear.

The Inquisitr reported that Ambrosio was last showing off her bikini body to fans on April 22 when she donned her swimwear to lay back in the ocean in celebration of Earth Day.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr shared a snap of the gorgeous model flaunting a whole lot of skin in a nude bikini as she got in some chill time following a fun-filled trip to the Coachella music festival in California.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Balmain

But when they’re not hitting up Coachella or revealing their impressive bikini bodies, Gisele and Alessandra are working hard behind the scenes. The duo teamed up to create Gal Floripa alongside the ex-Victoria’s Secret angel’s sister Aline Ambrosio.

Speaking about the very exciting venture that saw her go from modeling swimwear to designing it, the 38-year-old supermodel explained while speaking to People that creating their own collection had long been a dream for the trio who grew up together in Brazil.

“We always had this dream. We grew up in Florianopolis, which is an island south of Brazil, and swim was always like our second skin,” Alessandra said. “We were always in a swimsuit going from one beach to another and always wanted to have a bikini shop there one day.”

“That was our dream when we were 18,” Ambrosio then added, noting that the name of the business, Gal Floripa, is an amalgamation of all three of their names pushed together.