New Prince Album Titled ‘Originals’ Will Feature 14 Unreleased Tracks

The legendary Prince was known for being one of the creative and talented musicians. Throughout his four-decades-long career, the “I Would Die 4 U” hitmaker also worked behind the scenes to raise talent and create songs for the rising artists he respected and wanted to help.

In June, The Prince Estate in partnership with Warner Bros. Records and TIDAL plans to release a new album titled Originals. It will consist of 15 tracks, 14 which will be previously unreleased. The tracks chosen for the tracklisting were collaboratively picked by Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate, and rapper Jay-Z, who owns TIDAL.

On June 7, the new album will be available to stream via TIDAL exclusively for 14 days.

“In the spirit of sharing Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted, the album will be available to stream in Master quality via TIDAL’s HiFi subscription tier. Members will be able to hear the recordings just as the artist intended the tracks to sound,” is captioned within the Instagram photo which reveals the album artwork.

On June 21, the album will be available to stream on all platforms. It will also be available to purchase digitally and physically on CD. The 180 gram 2LP and limited edition Deluxe CD+Purple 2LP formats will be available on July 19.

Music News reported the official tracklisting for the album, including information on who recorded the original, what album it was taken from, and when the versions were both originally recorded by the artist, followed by when Prince recorded the track.

1. “Sex Shooter” – Apollonia 6: Apollonia 6 – 1984 / 1983

2. “Jungle Love” – The Time: Ice Cream Castle – 1984 / 1983

3. “Manic Monday” – The Bangles: Different Light – 1985 / 1984

4. “Noon Rendezvous” – Sheila E.: The Glamorous Life – 1984 / 1984

5. “Make-Up” – Vanity 6: Vanity 6 – 1982 / 1981

6. “100 MPH” – Mazarati: Mazarati – 1986 / 1984

7. “You’re My Love” – Kenny Rogers: They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To – 1986 / 1982

8. “Holly Rock” – Sheila E.: Krush Groove (OST) – 1985 / 1985

9. “Baby, You’re a Trip” – Jill Jones: Jill Jones – 1987 / 1982

10. “The Glamorous Life” – Sheila E.: The Glamorous Life – 1984 / 1983

11. “Gigolos Get Lonely Too” – The Time: What Time Is It? – 1982 / 1982

12. “Love… Thy Will Be Done” – Martika: Martika’s Kitchen – 1991 / 1991

13. “Dear Michaelangelo” – Sheila E.: Romance 1600 – 1985 / 1985

14. “Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me?” – Taja Sevelle: Taja Sevelle – 1987 / 1981

15. “Nothing Compares 2 U” – The Family: The Family – 1985 / 1984

On April 21, 2016, Prince passed away at the age of 57. His music lives on and is a big part of people’s life.

In total, he released 39 studio albums. His debut, For You, was released in 1978. Since then, he had released many multi-platinum records that are considered iconic — Purple Rain, 1999, Diamonds and Pearls, and Sign ‘o the Times to name a few.

Prince has won seven Grammy Awards and has been inducted three times into their Hall of Fame.