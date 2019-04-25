Donald Trump’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Vandalized With Words ‘Putin’s B***h’ Written In Spray Paint

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has once again been hit by a vandal, with someone writing the words “Putin’s B***h” above the president’s plaque.

The act of vandalism took place on Wednesday when an unidentified person took black spray paint to the sidewalk tribute. The act itself was captured on video and published by TMZ, which noted that it appeared to be a two-man job, with the original vandal working with a cameraman to record the act.

Donald Trump had earned the honor for his work on the television show The Apprentice.

The vandal’s criticism seemed aimed at the recent Russia report that outlined a series of contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia, the Washington Examiner noted. Though the report cleared Trump and his campaign of colluding with Russia to sway the 2016 election, the contacts have still come under fire from critics who say it is unethical.

Even Trump’s own administration has not defended whether it was ethical for officials to be meeting with Russians or willing to accept help from the Russian government.

“I think the voters are going to decide about the ethics and morality of the people they vote for on either side,” said Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney in an appearance on CNN, via NBC News. “People liked Bill Clinton even though they might not have thought he was that ethical. That’s not the job of the House Intelligence Committee. It’s not the job of the House Judiciary Committee. It’s not the job of the House Oversight Committee. They’re supposed to review the functioning of government. Voters make decisions about the candidates in other places.”

This was not the first time that Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been a target for vandalism. The star has been defaced a number of other times since Trump became president, including by a man who drew a swastika on the star in December 2018. The act was caught on a camera that had been set up by TMZ pointed toward Trump’s star.

The star was cleaned off the vandalism within minutes, representatives said, but it didn’t stay that way for long. Later that same evening, cameras caught a similar-looking man stopping at the star to draw another swastika.

Another person took a pickaxe to the star, destroying it and forcing it to be rebuilt.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said it was sending a team to scrub off the graffiti from Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The Hollywood Historic Trust was also said to be filing a police report for the vandalism.