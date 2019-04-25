Blac Chyna Admitted To Harvard

With an acceptance letter, it’s official. Blac Chyna is set to study at Harvard University.

On April 25, The Metro reported the former stripper and reality star as having successfully enrolled in an online course at Harvard Business School. The Business Analytics class teaches students to “interpret data to inform business decisions,” alongside covering relationship analysis between variables and the “crafting” of surveys. Requiring 40 hours of commitment over eight weeks, the course also appears intensive.

A copy of Chyna’s acceptance letter has been obtained by TMZ. Given the letter’s opener, this Ivy League university is welcoming the star with open arms.

“Congratulations! On behalf of Harvard Business School Online, I am pleased to inform you that your application has been approved for the Business Analytics cohort beginning May 29, 2019.”

Chyna has spoken to TMZ regarding her Harvard plans.

“Where I’m at now is a stage of realization and growth! I want to be great for myself and my kids. School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good.”

The model added that she is “excited for the next chapter.” At the age of 30, Chyna is mostly known for her outspoken reality appearances, eye-popping outfits, and rocky relationship with ex-fiancé and baby daddy Rob Kardashian. Just last month, E Online was reporting Rob’s “relief” at no longer having to pay $20,000 a month to Chyna in child support. The former couple shares a daughter named Dream.

Harvard Business School addresses the model by her legal name – Angela White. With a career that has mostly seen Chyna frequent the Hollywood circle, today’s news comes as somewhat surprising. Then again, as an entrepreneur herself, Chyna’s decision to tackle her business ventures with some academic backing makes sense. In 2013, the Rob & Chyna star launched a lash line.

Today’s news follows Kim Kardashian’s announcement that she wants to become a lawyer. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Vogue about her plans to pursue a legal career earlier this month. Kim has since posted an Instagram picture (seen below) with a caption suggesting that she is preparing for the California State Bar.

Chyna’s enrollment in Harvard Business School’s online course will not gain her a degree. It will, however, leave her significantly more qualified than her current status – while Chyna attended Johnson & Wales University in Miami, Florida, she never graduated.

Famous Harvard alumnae include Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Conan O’Brien, and Parks and Recreation‘s Rashida Jones.