Salma Hayek Reveals Intimate Secret Tattoo In Sultry New Instagram Photo

Salma's revealing a big secret on social media.

Salma Hayek is showing off a very intimate secret tattoo in a new snap shared to her Instagram account this week. The stunning Mexican born actress appeared to pose topless for a seriously sultry photo uploaded to her account on April 24, which showed her laying on her side as she revealed that she got inked in a pretty unexpected place for a movie role.

In the snap, Salma could be seen with a rather large silhouette of a bird on her chest.

But it turns out the tattoo she was flaunting wasn’t real, as 52-year-old Hayek told her 9.8 million followers in the caption that her new ink was actually for her role in the upcoming movie The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2.

Salma’s currently in production for the sequel to the 2017 original film, which is officially titled The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, where she plays the role of Sonia Kincaid, the wife of Samuel L. Jackson’s character Darius.

But it seems as though the star’s millions of social media followers were definitely loving getting a peek at the fake tattoo for her new role, and they weren’t exactly hiding their excitement in the comments section.

“Such a Goddess,” one fan said of Salma. Another Instagram user wrote after seeing her strip down to reveal her character’s big secret, “Super beautiful, wonderful…!!!”

“So beautiful,” a third then wrote in the comments section of Hayek’s latest pretty risqué upload.

But the star isn’t exactly a stranger when it comes to showing off a little skin on her social media.

As The Inquisitr reported back in January, the mom to 11-year-old daughter Valentina with her businessman husband François-Henri Pinault shared a video of herself laying back in the ocean in a cut-out leopard-print bikini while soaking up the sun on a vacation.

The actress then opted to ditch her swimwear all together, as The Inquisitr also reported, for another video featuring her relaxing while getting a little wet under an outdoor faucet.

The star has also been very outspoken about her relationship with Pinault in recent months, most recently calling out the haters who she said were “shocked” when the two married a decade ago in 2009.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

“A lot of people are very shocked that I married who I married and some people are even intimidated now by me,” she told Town & Country as reported by People in March, adding that those who were surprised by their relationship were actually displaying “another way of showing racism.”

“They can’t believe this Mexican ended up in the life that she has, and they’re uncomfortable around me,” Hayek added.