Eva Longoria Stretches In A Tiny Red Bikini At 44, Only 10 Months After Baby

Eva's rocking a red-hot bikini in a new Instagram photos.

Eva Longoria stunned fans on Instagram this week just 10 months after welcoming her first child into the world with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston. In a new photo uploaded to her account on April 24, the star could be seen stretching by the pool and standing on one leg as she threw up two peace signs while rocking a pretty skimpy red bikini.

The former Desperate Housewives actress proudly flaunted her post-baby body for her 6.5 million followers in her red-hot two-piece as she looked out over the infinity pool and off into the distance. The 44-year-old star had a pair of sunglasses covering her eyes as she revealed her toned physique following the birth of her son Santiago back in June.

Eva’s seriously flat stomach was on full display while she posed for the camera at sunset.

But this isn’t the first time the Over Her Dead Body movie star has given fans a look at her body after baby, as she’s been sharing a few snaps of herself in bikinis and swimsuits over the past few days while enjoying the sunshine with her son and her husband.

As The Inquisitr reported, earlier this week, Longoria was photographed in a plunging navy blue one-piece as she hit the beach in St Barths with her boys.

Prior to that, the body confident star was showing off how she looks years younger than her actual age of 44 as she struck a yoga pose in another fire-hot red bikini in another vacation snap she shared with her social media followers, as The Inquisitr also reported.

As for how Eva got her body in such amazing shape a mere 10 months after becoming a mom for the first time, she told Us Weekly back in December that she’d just started working out again after taking some time just to enjoy being a new parent.

“I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy. You know, it had a baby!” she told the site at the time, adding that she “really wasn’t too hard” on herself when it came to bouncing back and getting back in shape.

But while Eva revealed that she was more focused on being a mom than hitting the gym, she alto told the outlet that she was taking on “very serious weight training” when she decided it was time to start working out again.

As for what else Longoria swears by to stay in shape, she previously told People that she likes to mix up her workouts to keep her body guessing.

“I do a lot. I’m a runner, I do yoga, I do pilates. I do SoulCycle and I’m just constantly mixing it up,” Eva shared back in 2017.