Elton John Says He Wants ‘Honest’ Portrayal Of His Life In ‘Rocketman’

Music icon Sir Elton John revealed that he would like his life portrayed “honestly” in the new film Rocketman, stating that the movie needs to be as real as possible to depict a life that was filled with a series of events where the “lows were very low, and the highs were very high” he stated, according to The Daily Mail.

John noted that although it could be painful to see some of the not-so-flattering parts of his life played out on the big screen, portraying these scenes was necessary to keep the film as close-to-the-chest as possible, despite the negative aspects of the singer’s life that might surprise some fans.

Of the film, John remarked, “It had to be as honest as possible, that’s how I wanted the film to be.”

In the film, John is portrayed by Kingsman star Taron Egerton, who breathes life into the role in a way that shows off not only the musical genius of the legendary singer and songwriter but also reveals the human side to the man that fans think they know.

Egerton stated as reported by The Daily Mail that portraying John has “been the greatest joy of my professional life. It’s amazing that this working-class kid is now one of the biggest icons in the world.”

Egerton’s portrayal of the titular role is supported by actors Jamie Bell (as Bernie Taupin, John’s songwriting partner of 50 years), Richard Madden (as John Reid, John’s manager), and Bryce Dallas Howard (as Sheila Eileen, John’s mother).

In the film, Egerton sings all the iconic songs that fans know and love from John including “Rocketman,” “Your Song,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “I’m Still Standing,” “Bennie and The Jets,” “Sacrifice,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” and “Tiny Dancer” to name a few.

John allegedly gave producers his blessing on casting Egerton in the role after hearing him sing. To prove his point, the twosome recently performed John’s hit Tiny Dancer together at the 27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Earlier this year, the musician announced his retirement from touring to spend more time with his two sons with husband David Furnish, Elijah and Zachary.

“Why now? Well, before the children, I thought … this is what I’m going be doing till the day I die,” he said. “But I don’t want to be traveling away from my children. They need me. I need them much more than another tour or doing another show,” reported Page Six.

Rocketman is slated for release on May 31.