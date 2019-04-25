Nikki Bella & Sister Brie Bella Stun In Skimpy Bikinis At The Beach In Hawaii

The Bella Twins are flaunting their toned bikini bodies in Maui.

Nikki Bella and twin sister Brie Bella are showing off their bikini bodies while soaking up the sun in Hawaii. The stunning sisters, who are jointly known by their WWE duo name The Bella Twins, both showed off their seriously toned bodies on their Instagram accounts this week as they enjoyed a fun beach getaway in Maui.

Nikki was first to flash her abs on the social media site late on April 24, sharing several photos of herself in a bubble-gum pink two-piece bikini as she waded into the water. The Total Divas and Total Bellas reality star gave her 8.3 million followers a good look at her toned physique from both the front and the back as she posed in her skimpy swimwear, proudly flaunting her seriously toned abs to the world as she paddled in the ocean.

Brie then followed her twin sister’s lead shortly after, taking to her own Instagram page to share a snap of herself in her own skimpy bikini.

The mom to 1-year-old Birdie looked off into the distance as she walked in the ocean while rocking a black bikini. Brie posed for the camera with her right hand on her head with a pair of dark sunglasses shielding her eyes from the Maui sun as she proudly showed off her beach body.

The sisters also shared a cute family snap from the water.

Nikki posted a sweet selfie of herself and her twin to her Instagram page as they blew kisses to one another while standing in the ocean. Brie shot the photo from above to give fans another good look at their insane bikini bodies.

But there’s no doubting that some serious hard work has gone into the amazing bodies The Bella Twins were proudly flaunting on social media this week.

The sisters have been very open about how important it is for them to stay in great shape, and, as reported by WWE, even previously launched a keep fit challenge with fans via their YouTube channel back in March 2018.

Nikki and Bella challenged followers to a 10-day challenge called The BellaBody 10-Day Challenge, which aimed to whip their followers into shape to get beach ready.

Nikki also opened up to BT about how she keeps her body in check, admitting that counting calories is one of the big ways she makes sure she doesn’t overindulge.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“Watch your calories. Diet is the most important part of getting into shape. Once you start counting calories you really start to realise what you are putting into your body it’s amazing just how many calories are in things,” she shared with the outlet.

“Once you start counting it does get a lot easier watching what you eat, and it’s especially important if you don’t have a lot of time to workout,” Bella then continued. “A lot of people can’t realistically work out more than three times a week.”