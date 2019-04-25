Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Points Gun At Zoe While Flo Is Knocked Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, April 26, promise high drama when Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) confronts Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). The Forrester Creations model will make her way to Reece Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) former apartment where she will demand answers from Flo. However, one thing will lead to another and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will end up pointing a gun at Zoe.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will proudly share the news that she has a new niece, per The Inquisitr. Zoe will be stunned when she learns that Flo is actually a Logan. In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will be visibly upset when Brooke informs her of her new family member.

Of course, Zoe will be upset because Flo now has a direct link to the Logan family. Flo, who was paid $50,000 to pretend to be Phoebe/Beth’s mom, now has every reason to tell Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) that her baby never passed away. Zoe realizes that her dad’s freedom is at stake because if Flo confesses, she is putting them all at risk. The Forrester Creations model will rush over to Flo’s apartment in a bid to stop her from telling the truth, per SheKnows Soaps.

At Flo’s place, Zoe will blast the blonde. She may demand that Flo leave town like she’s been asking her to do for months. On the other hand, she may simply want to know what Flo plans to do, now that she knows that she and Hope are cousins. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will let Zoe know that she is going to tell Hope the truth.

Recently, Shauna told Flo not to come clean and it seemed as if she was going to remain quiet, but she has had a change of heart. She has been struggling with her conscience for quite some time and wants to tell Hope that her baby is alive.

This week on #BoldandBeautiful, we’ve got a man with a plan and a mom on a mission! You won’t want to miss it. ???? pic.twitter.com/wpfEkjo3Hd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 21, 2019

Flo and Zoe will have an all-out altercation which will soon turn physical. Zoe won’t let Flo rat her father out. While they wrestle, it appears as if Flo will fall and hit her head. Shauna will arrive home and see Flo lying on the floor. She will whip out her gun and demand to know what Zoe did to her daughter.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.