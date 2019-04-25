Kacey Musgraves And BTS Are Eager To Collaborate With Each Other

Country hitmaker, Kacey Musgraves and Korean phenomenon, BTS seem keen to want to work with each other on a crossover smash.

According to Music News, in a pre-recorded video for Radio.com, the “Space Cowboy” songstress admitted she was envious of the group’s rainbow-colored hair.

“BTS how do you get such beautiful hair? I like all of your colors a lot,” she expressed.

“Also, we should collab, think about it!” she added.

The video was then shown to the members of BTS. They gave credit to their image claiming they have one of the best designers in the world who works with them.

“Please!” RM replied to Kacey after she suggested a collaboration for the future.

“We’re jealous of your trophies. So many!” he added, as she won four Grammy Awards this year.

Musgraves is yet to reply to them, but both of them will be attending the Billboard Music Awards where they could potentially talk about it in person.

The boy band is currently riding high around the world. Their latest single with Halsey, “Boy With Luv” is taking the charts by storm. The song became their first top 10 in Australia, and second, in the U.S. The music video broke a record by becoming the most watched video within 24 hours, which The Inquisitr recently reported.

The four Grammy Award wins doesn’t stop there for Musgraves this year as it was announced that she will get her own Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit. The “High Horse” singer’s display is set to premiere this summer, on July 3, and will trace her musical journey, which began in the 1990s in her East Texas hometown, Golden. The Inquisitr revealed this news last month.

Musgraves won her first Grammys back in 2014, earning trophies for Best Country Song for “Merry Go ‘Round,” and Best Country Album for Same Trailer Different Park. Her latest album, Golden Hour, which won Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy has been supported by a world tour titled, “Oh, What A World.”

BTS will embark on a stadium tour that will go across North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. Titled, “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself,” the show is an extension to the “Love Yourself” world tour. It kicks off on May 4, in Pasadena, Los Angeles at the Rose Bowl. In June, they are scheduled to play two shows at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium in the U.K.

