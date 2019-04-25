WWE Hall Of Famer Says CM Punk Could Be AEW’s ‘Huge Surprise’ Ahead Of TV Deal Announcement

In the days since CM Punk’s alleged appearance at a Milwaukee-area independent wrestling show, many fans have been hoping that the run-in could lead to bigger and more substantial things, such as Punk’s full-time return to pro wrestling five years after leaving WWE on acrimonious terms. While it remains highly unlikely that Punk will return to the company where he established himself as a wrestler, recent WWE Hall of Fame inductee Sean “X-Pac” Waltman believes there’s a chance that Punk could sign with All Elite Wrestling despite his previous insistence that he wants nothing more to do with the wrestling business.

As quoted by 411Mania, Waltman made his comments about Punk on this week’s episode of his X-Pac 12360 podcast, as he started out by saying that he assumes Punk was indeed the masked man who interfered last Friday at MKE Wrestling’s West Allis, Wisconsin, event. He then explained that he thinks the former WWE Champion will one day return to the squared circle because of the long history of people in the entertainment business — musicians, in particular — who reunite with their bandmates despite saying that a reunion will never happen.

“History tells me that eventually, he will return to wrestling,” Waltman said.

“A lot of people in entertainment that mean it just as much as he does eventually come back. I’m talking about, look at musical acts for instance. The Eagles, ‘When hell freezes over,’ right? Legit. They meant it just as much as he does. The Misfits, Glenn Danzig’s war. Never gonna happen, never gonna reunite with Jerry Only and the rest of the Misfits. They’ve had several shows.”

Watch CM Punk Return To The Pro Wrestling Ring Wearing A Maskhttps://t.co/fshEB6Hx08 — PWStream (@PWStream) April 21, 2019

Although Waltman said that he believes CM Punk means what he says when he asserts that he’s done with pro wrestling, the D-Generation X member again stressed that there have been multiple examples of people “coming back” to doing what they once loved, even if they also planned to stay away for good for one reason or another. He then made a bold prediction regarding Punk’s future in wrestling, hinting that the erstwhile MMA fighter could find himself working for AEW, a promotion where two of his close friends in the wrestling industry — Matt and Nick Jackson, aka The Young Bucks — serve as executive vice presidents.

“I can honestly see him showing up in AEW. That could be like this huge surprise they’re waiting to drop with the announcement of a TV deal.”

While AEW’s inaugural show, Double or Nothing, is confirmed to take place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, as noted by CBS Sports, the company has yet to secure a television deal. Per Wrestling Inc., AEW was reportedly in “advanced talks” with Turner earlier this month, but there are still several unresolved issues that are preventing both sides from coming to terms on an agreement.