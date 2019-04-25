‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, April 24: Wyatt Orders Quinn To Leave After She Tried To Put Sally Out

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, April 24 features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who arrived home after work. She opened the door to find Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) waiting for her. Sally wanted to know if Quinn wanted to surprise her with a trip. Quinn replied that she was there to provide her with a “one-way” out of Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) life. Quinn wanted to put Sally out because she thought that it was time for her to find a place of her own. She said that Sally lived rent-free on the beach in Malibu and advised her to leave before Wyatt kicked her out.

Quinn Orders Sally Out

Sally refused and said that she would only leave if Wyatt wanted her to go, per Soap Central. She said that they were in love and she doubted that he would kick her out at all. The redhead wanted to know why Quinn wanted her to leave. Quinn threw Sally’s past in her face and reminded her of how she stole designs from Forrester Creations. Sally said that everyone had forgiven her for that. Sally then realized what Quinn’s actual agenda was. She figured that Quinn wanted Wyatt with Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden).

Wyatt arrived home and Sally told her boyfriend that Quinn wanted to kick her out of their home. Wyatt started to rant and told Quinn that she couldn’t do that. Quinn then pointed out how Wyatt had offered Sally her own line at Spencer Publications. She urged Wyatt to tell Sally how hurt he had been when she had recanted and gone back to Forrester. Wyatt ordered his mother out. After Quinn left, Wyatt apologized to his girlfriend. However, Sally wanted to know if Quinn had been telling the truth. Wyatt evaded the question and they embraced.

Brotherly Advice On The Bold and the Beautiful

Wyatt and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) bonded at Spencer Publications. Liam confided in his brother that he and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) had finally been intimate. He was happy that they could finally move forward together, per She Knows Soaps. Soon, the brothers talked about Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. Liam admitted that he missed them. Wyatt thought that his brother should go and visit them in Paris.

Thomas Has His Way With Hope

Hope watched the video of Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) who wanted her father. Thomas opined that Kelly and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) needed their father. He felt that Hope was right about the girls needing Liam more than she did. He said that Douglas loved her and needed her. He urged Hope to ask Liam to go to Paris.

Just then, Liam arrived at the cabin. Hope insisted that Liam leave for Paris to be with the girls. Thomas interjected and said that the Forrester jet would be going to Paris and he could also take the trip. Liam agreed after Thomas said that he would ensure that Hope would be okay.

