Lea Michele Poses In An Orange String Bikini In New Photo

Lea's revealing her bikini body.

Lea Michele was showing off some skin in a skimpy orange bikini in a new snap shared to her Instagram account this week. The former Glee and Scream Queens actress proudly showed off her bikini body in the stunning new photo shared online, which featured her posing in an oversized garden chair while looking off into the distance.

The star showed off a whole lot of skin while rocking her bright bikini top, but opted to keep things a little more covered on her bottom half with a flowy light pink skirt on her bottom half which covered up her legs though her toned abs were still on full display.

Lea flaunted her award winning smile for the camera as her long and wavy brunette hair flowed down past her shoulders while she accessorized her fun swimwear look with a gold necklace around her neck.

In the caption, the star told fans that she’d been working hard on a project and would have some exciting news to share soon.

Michele’s big tease comes at a pretty busy time for the singer and actress. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, she was last spotted in a bikini while rocking a mermaid tail earlier this month as it was revealed that she’d be taking on the role of Ariel for a very special production of The Little Mermaid, officially titled The Little Mermaid—An Immersive Live-to-Film Concert Experience.

To show off her excitement for the upcoming Disney role, which will see her portray the underwater character for two nights on May 17 and 18 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, Michele lay in a pool with a huge blue and green mermaid tail attached to her feet while rocking a tiny white bikini top and a pair of aviator shades.

But there’s no doubting that a whole lot of work has gone into Lea’s impressive bikini body.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for GLAAD

As The Inquisitr also reported, the “Cannonball” singer has given fans a glimpse at how she keeps her body so toned via social media on a number of occasions, most recently posting a makeup-free snap with a friend from the yoga studio.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the star – who married husband Zandy Reich in March – revealed that she’s a big fan of yoga because of the way it makes her both feel and look good.

“I don’t do yoga to look good. I do it to feel good,” Lea, who’s also a vegan, told the site of her go-to workout to keep a lean and toned physique.

“I treat my body very well because I need all the energy I can get. [Actors] have crazy hours. We’re always traveling,” Michele noted.