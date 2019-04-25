NFL Draft Rumors: Redskins Could Trade Up With Jets To Draft Dwayne Haskins At No. 3, Per ‘NJ.com’

With the hours ticking before the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, it has been suggested that the Washington Redskins have their sights on one player in particular — Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. But since it’s unlikely that Haskins will still be on the board if the Redskins decide to hang on to their 15th overall draft pick, NJ.com suggested in a recent report that Washington could trade up to No. 3 and use the New York Jets’ first-round pick to get their purported quarterback of the future.

As noted by NJ.com, it has widely been rumored that Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan is willing to part ways with the team’s third overall pick and trade down in Thursday’s draft. Meanwhile, reports have also claimed that the Redskins are hoping to trade into the top five of this year’s draft, with a recent tweet from ESPN’s Dianna Russini also hinting at Washington’s interest in Haskins “despite multiple holes” elsewhere on the roster. As the Redskins’ quarterback rotation, as it stands, is led by journeymen Case Keenum and Colt McCoy, NJ.com wrote that the Jets “could be a natural partner” if they want to move up for a promising young signal-caller like Haskins.

Basing its theoretical trade on Pro Football Reference‘s draft pick trade value chart, NJ.com recommended that the Redskins and Jets could swap first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, with New York also getting Washington’s second- and third-round picks this year, as well as a 2020 second-round pick. But since the Jets surrendered three second-rounders in order to move up from No. 6 and take quarterback Sam Darnold third overall in the 2018 draft, the outlet further suggested that the Redskins could sweeten the deal by also offering their first-round pick in next year’s draft.

NFL Draft Rumors Roundup: Redskins have talked to Jets about #3 pick; Dwayne Haskins is their draft target. https://t.co/fiTlLJVyXJ pic.twitter.com/jewFdoXjgY — Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) April 24, 2019

Similar to NJ.com, CBS Sports also teased the possibility of the Redskins trading up with the Jets and taking Dwayne Haskins at third overall, noting in its latest mock draft that Washington “[seems] like the best bet to make a bold move up for a QB.”

Haskins is not the only college quarterback expected to land in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, as Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, Missouri’s Drew Lock, and Duke’s Daniel Jones have also made a lot of noise as potential high draft picks. Jones, in particular, was also brought up as another signal-caller whom the Redskins could trade up for, as former NFL scout Greg Gabriel tweeted on Wednesday that based on his sources, Washington is keen on drafting the former Blue Devils quarterback if they can trade into the top five as hoped.