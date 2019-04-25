WWE News: ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham Blasts Kofi Kingston Again, Says Big E Should Have Been Champion Instead

Since WWE made the surprising, yet well-received move to have Kofi Kingston win the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, wrestling legend “Superstar” Billy Graham has been very critical of the decision, having taken to Facebook multiple times to take shots at Kingston’s lack of size. Graham’s Facebook posts, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, have seen the WWE Hall of Famer seemingly advise Kingston to bulk up by taking steroids, while also comparing him unfavorably to musclebound former WWE Champions such as John Cena and Batista.

On Wednesday night, Graham shared another Facebook post where he once again questioned the wisdom of WWE giving Kofi Kingston a run with one of its top two championships. This time, Kingston was compared to fellow New Day member Big E, who, as noted by The Post and Courier earlier this year, played defensive lineman for the Iowa Hawkeyes in college and competed as a powerlifter before entering the world of professional wrestling.

“WHY?” Graham asked as he started out his post, which included side-by-side photos of the burly Big E next to the much leaner Kingston.

“Fans, That is the question that must be asked to Vince and an answer demanded, concerning choosing Kofi Kingston over the [sic] Big E, to be the person to beat Daniel Bryan, when viewing these 2 photos below. It may just be me and what I think a WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World should look like.”

Kofi Kingston shared his thoughts on Superstar Billy Graham saying he should, "do some steroids" https://t.co/BYwXM7Eobm pic.twitter.com/FSazQUrPIv — With Spandex UPROXX (@WithSpandex) April 16, 2019

After acknowledging that people who win the WWE Championship don’t necessarily have to “look as large” as Big E or take steroids, “Superstar” Billy Graham said that he would have been okay with someone like AJ Styles winning the title, despite his perceived lack of promo skills. Graham also mentioned fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund, who held the company’s top title for several years despite having “no charisma.” He then redirected his comments toward Big E, as well as Booker T, who responded to Graham’s original post on the matter by saying that “old guys” like him need to “realize that their era is over,” as quoted by Pro Wrestling Sheet.

“I wonder what Booker T would say about this shot of the Big E and stop and think for one minute, ‘Can a man get this large with this much muscle mass and not take some juice? ‘ My personal opinion is……NEVER!!!” Graham concluded.

As of this writing, Kofi Kingston has yet to comment on Graham’s latest Facebook post, but Uproxx reported that the reigning WWE Champion took the “diplomatic” approach when responding to the previous ones, simply saying that people are “entitled to their own opinion” and instead focusing on how he feels about being the first African-born WWE Champion in the company’s history.

With Big E currently on the sidelines due to a knee injury, New Day members Kingston and Xavier Woods recently entered a feud against Kevin Owens, who, after filling in for Big E on the last two editions of SmackDown Live, turned heel on The New Day on this week’s episode. As speculated by Cageside Seats, this storyline development could lead to Kingston defending his WWE Championship against Owens at next month’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view.