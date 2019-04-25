Madonna Licks Maluma’s Toe In Seductive Music Video For ‘Medellin’

Madonna has kept her fans waiting a good few years for new music, but now the wait is over.

Recently, the queen of pop announced that she would be releasing her 14th studio album, Madame X on June 14. The album will contain collaborations with Quavo, Swae Lee, Anitta, and two tracks with Maluma who features on the lead single, “Medellin.”

11 hours ago, the music video for “Medellin” was released and has already achieved a remarkable 2.4 million views on YouTube.

With no surprise, Madonna has reinvented herself once again. Before new music was released from this era, she introduced the character “Madame X” to her fans in a short clip titled “Welcome to the World of Madame X.”

“Madame X is a secret agent, traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places,” she tells the viewers as she narrates the video.

“Madame X is a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother a child, a teacher, a nun, a sinner, a saint, a whore, and a spy.”

For the music video for “Medellin,” the looks Madonna is sporting come more to life as viewers get to see a more in-depth understanding of the character.

In the first scene, Madonna is praying. She narrates the video once again, but this time she is whispering. She expresses that her character has been abused and kidnapped in the past but still has hope in the goodness in humans.

In the first scene where Maluma and Madge connect with each other, they salsa dance in a room with other dancers. Madonna has dark hair and has an eye patch covering one of her eyes. She is wearing a white shirt with a black tie and a black skirt. She has a whip in her hand as she seductively dances with the Latin hitmaker who is suited up too. Throughout this scene, it jumps into scenes where the pair appear alone dancing in the room in red lighting. Their chemistry is on fire as Madonna lifts her leg upon him and bends back.

Next up, the pair continue to enjoy their romance as they light up cigars together. Maluma is enjoying the champagne in his other hand while Madonna leans forward over to the camera and licks his toe while wearing bright red lipstick.

At their wedding, Madonna wears a white bridal dress, with a veil and a cowgirl hat. She has a red leather glove on one hand as she dances on top of the table towards her husband. She has blonde hair and no eyepatch this time. Maluma, the groom is wearing a red and white medieval-style suit with red sunglasses.

The ending sees the pair ride on beautiful white horses as the morning sun rises. Do they live happily ever after?