Sofia Richie Flaunts Abs In Tiny Crop Top After Returning From Mexico Vacation With Scott Disick

She just returned from her romantic escapade to Mexico with beau Scott Disick, and on Wednesday, Sofia Richie was spotted catching up with her brother Miles Richie in Beverly Hills.

The 20-year-old looked super relaxed in a casual outfit that nonetheless put her insane figure on full display. She showed off her flat stomach in a skimpy white and green crop top, which she paired with black cargo pants while running errands with her sibling in the Los Angeles neighborhood.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Sofia protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of black shades, and she completed her cool look with some comfortable white sneakers and a small black Chanel purse. The model also donned her signature cross necklace, but she appeared to keep her makeup as natural-looking as possible, opting only for some mascara and a dab of peach-colored lip gloss on her full lips.

She wore dark blonde locks down in a straight style with a slight side part, but swept them off her face with the help of her sunglasses when she met up with her brother Miles. The 24-year-old himself was dressed in a black Marlyn Manson t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and a pair of black Converse.

Sofia’s beau Scott, however, was nowhere to be seen on Wednesday. The couple just returned from a sun-soaked romantic escapade to Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico, as per The Daily Mail. Lionel Richie’s daughter and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star enjoyed some time off at the beach and basked in the sun on a boat, but it seems like their relationship may not be as relaxed as it appears.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia apparently thinks it’s time for her boyfriend of nearly two years to get on one knee and pop the question, and she even believed that their Mexico getaway was the perfect setting for it to happen. However, it seems like her 35-year-old beau is not ready to make the move just yet.

“Sofia keeps pressuring Scott to pop the question and thinks that this is the perfect time to do so. Although Scott is telling her to slow down, she is not going to. She really feels like they need to get married and have some babies,” a source claimed.

“Scott is hesitant because he doesn’t want things to change between them right now. She keeps him feeling young and they don’t need rings to be in love,” the insider added.