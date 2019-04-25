Adele Wants Ex-Husband Simon Konecki To Remain In Their Son’s Life After Split

Adele shocked her fans when she announced her divorce from husband Simon Konecki recently, but it seems like the singer is keen on making this split as amicable as possible — especially for the sake of their son Angelo.

The 30-year-old singer announced that she would be separating from her partner of seven years, with whom she shares a 6-year-old-son. But according to Hollywood Life, there’s no bad blood or drama between her and Konecki, 44, as the two just want to go in different directions in their lives.

“Adele and Simon’s split is nothing messy at all. They really are both good people who just seemed to just want different things when it comes to life. Don’t expect any sort of wars whatsoever,” a source close to the singer told Hollywood Life.

She is known for being one of the most private superstars in the world, and it’s only natural that she will try and keep this breakup as discreet as possible. Adele, who is reportedly worth as much as $100 million, is also said to be taking care of the environmental crusader and Life Water founder, so that there is nothing missing in his life from now on, particularly when it affects to their son Angelo.

“Adele will make sure Simon is financially taken care of and really wants her son to have both parents in his life and do what’s best for him. This will also be as humanly private as possible as Adele doesn’t even so much as enjoy being photographed in public. She is the most private person,” the insider added.

The British singer likes to stay away from the spotlight as much as possible, and it took her until 2017 to publicly confirm that she was a married woman. Back in March that year, she opened up to the audience at one of her concerts in Brisbane, Australia, when introducing her hit tune “Someone Like You,” explaining that she is “addicted” to the feelings one goes through when first falling in love for someone. She also added that she wasn’t able to experience those feelings at the time because she was married — five years after she and Konecki tied the knot!

Last week, the songstress shocked her fans when her representatives revealed that she and her husband had decided to separate. They added that the former couple are “committed to raising their son together lovingly,” and asked for privacy during this time.