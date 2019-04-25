‘Game Of Thrones’: Jenny Of Oldstones And Her Relevance To Brienne Of Tarth

Book fans would have noticed the connection between 'Jenny's Song' and Brienne of Tarth.

In Episode 2 of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8, Podrick (Daniel Portman) sang “Jenny’s Song” when Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) requested a song. Fans of the book series that the TV show is based on immediately recognized the tune. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the song ties in with House Targaryen. However, the girl in the song’s title can also be tied to Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

“Jenny’s Song” appears in the book series A Song of Ice and Fire. It tells the story of a girl called Jenny of Oldstones and her marriage to Duncan Targaryen. Duncan gave up his position as heir to the iron throne in order to wed Jenny. This meant that Duncan’s nephew, Aerys II, became the king of Westeros. However, in the TV series, this was streamlined to be Duncan’s brother.

The story ends in tragedy, though. After a fire at one of the Targaryen castles, Duncan dies and Jenny is left without her beloved husband.

Many fans are comparing this story to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Initially, it was believed that Daenerys was the only heir to the Targaryen throne. However, with Jon’s identity being revealed, it now means that he holds a better claim than Daenerys does. Because of the timely manner in which “Jenny’s Song” was played, many viewers believe that Daenerys will give up her claim to the iron throne for love, just like Duncan Targaryen did.

"Jenny's Song" drops some major clues about how #GameofThrones could end https://t.co/DxdZmpJPz3 — TIME (@TIME) April 22, 2019

However, there is another link from “Jenny’s Song” to one of the people present in the room when Podick sung the song.

As Nerdist points out, Jenny’s husband, Duncan Targaryen, is actually a descendant of Brienne of Tarth.

Duncan Targaryen also goes by another name: Ser Duncan the Tall. This is an attribute that has also obviously been bestowed on his relative, Brienne. Initially, book fans suspected that Brienne and Duncan were related in the book series. However, it wasn’t until 2016 that George R. R. Martin confirmed their familial ties.

While there is a direct link between the two, it is unclear in the TV series whether Brienne is aware of this or not. Also, it isn’t clear if this tie will affect the storyline in the remaining episodes of Game of Thrones. Regardless, it makes a wonderful Easter egg for book fans who also watch HBO’s TV series.

And, for those of you who are interested in reading more about Ser Duncan the Tall, George R. R. Martin has written a collection of novellas about him, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. This also happens to be the title name for Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 3 on Sunday, April 28, at 9 p.m. ET.