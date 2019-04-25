Blood-Sucking ‘Kissing Bug’ That Can Cause Serious Illness Detected In Delaware

Here's what you need to know about the kissing bug and the parasite it can carry.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed a case of a child being bitten by a “kissing bug” that occurred in 2018. The blood-sucking insects are known to help spread disease, so the CDC warns people in the area to be vigilant.

According to ABC News, the child’s parents became concerned with a bite on their daughter’s face and had it investigated by the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Department of Agriculture. It was determined that their daughter had been bitten by the Triatoma sanguisuga, known more commonly as the kissing bug.

Kissing bugs are known to commonly bite people on the face or near the mouth.

This insect can carry the parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi, which causes a disease known as Chagas.

“If the kissing bug bites you and it has a blood meal and then it defecates and then you scratch that area and rub it into the wound or rub your eyes, you could become infected,” Paula Stigler-Granados, PhD, assistant professor at Texas State University’s School of Health Administration, told Health.

Approximately 300,000 in the U.S. and 8 million people in Central and South America are known to have contracted Chagas. While many show no side-effects, the disease can cause some serious complications including heart failure and stroke. So far, the girl who was bitten in July of last year has shown no adverse side effects.

The "kissing bug" — which bites people around their mouths and can pass along the fatal disease Chagas — has officially made it to Delaware. #netDE https://t.co/dGgoRsZee9 — Delaware Online (@delawareonline) April 24, 2019

The CDC lists fever, fatigue, body aches, headache, rash, and localized swelling as initial symptoms of a bite from a kissing bug. If it is known a person has been bitten by a kissing bug, anti-trypanosomal medication, which is available only from the CDC, is administered.

While this is the first recent recorded case of the kissing bug being present in Kent County, there was an earlier suspected case. However, the insect was identified as a milkweed bug and destroyed before Texas’ A&M University’s Kissing Bug Citizen Science Program could investigate further.

For those living in Kent County or other areas of Delaware who are concerned about being bitten by a kissing bug, ABC News and the CDC offer the following suggestions to keep your home safe from kissing bugs.