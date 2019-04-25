‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theory: Theon Turns Bran Into A White Walker To Defeat The Night King

Could Bran be weaponized in order to defeat the Night King and his dead army?

There are a few Brandon Stark theories out there when it comes to Game of Thrones. The latest sees Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) turning Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) into a White Walker in order to defeat the Night King (Vladimir Furdik).

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 2 of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8, during the preparations in the lead up to the dead army arriving at Winterfell, Brandon Stark offered to act as bait to lure out the Night King. The theory is that the Night King is determined to destroy the Three-Eyed Raven, which Bran has now become. Theon then offered to help protect Bran as he waits for the Night King in the Weirwood.

As yet, it is unclear whether this plan will work. In fact, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, one fan theory suggests that the Night King will avoid Winterfell altogether and head to King’s Landing in order to amass Cersei Lannister’s (Lena Headey) Golden Company. However, if the Night King is present at the battle of Winterfell in Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8, some fans have a theory that Theon will turn Bran into a White Walker in order to help defeat the Night King.

But, how does that even work?

The theory sees Theon using a dragon glass arrow to pierce the heart of Brandon Stark, which will turn him into a White Walker, just as what happened to the Night King at the hands of the Children of the Forest.

Helen Sloan / HBO

According to Cosmopolitan, Theon will not kill Bran through deceit. Instead, he will do it at Bran’s request.

The reason Bran would want to become one of the White Walkers is so that he can use his knowledge as the Three-Eyed Raven as well as the power of him now being a White Walker against the Night King.

“With powers of greensight, [warging], AND the vast knowledge of the Three-Eyed Raven, Bran could turn into a White Walker with the same powers of the Night King,” the Redditor explains.

“In fact, he may be able to be more powerful than the Night King. This might allow Bran to warg or control the ice dragon and/or White Walkers and wights. My guess is that he will be able to. He will be key in taking out the Night King by interrupting or challenging the Night King’s powerful abilities of warging.”

If this ends up happening, then Bran might actually be able to save Westeros from the threat of the Night King. Of course, as with any Game of Thrones theory, fans will just have to continue watching to find out if it ends up being true or not.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 3 on Sunday, April 28, at 9 p.m. ET.