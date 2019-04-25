Watch Getafe CF Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Live Online

The third- and fourth-place teams in La Liga, Real Madrid and Getafe CF, square off in the concluding match of La Liga Round 34 on Thursday.

Getafe CF, a team that found itself relegated just three seasons ago, and in only its second season back in the Spanish top flight, have a real chance to grab the first UEFA Champions League bid in their history, as they currently occupy fourth place in La Liga — but just two points clear of Valencia and Sevilla, according to Sky Sports. Third place appeared unattainable, with the team above them 10 points ahead with five games remaining. But it is that team, traditional Spanish giants Real Madrid, who Getafe will need to defeat if they are to find some confirmation in the top four spot, in a match that will live stream on Thursday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Getafe CF vs. Real Madrid Spanish La Liga Round 34 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Thursday, April 25, at 26,800-seat Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the match will start streaming at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:30 p.m. Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 3:30 a.m. China Standard Time, on Friday morning, April 26.

Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane has experienced mixed results since reassuming control of the club on March 11, but the team enjoyed a rejuvenating 3-0 whitewash of Athletic Club Bilbao last Friday, per Soccerway. Now, Zidane hopes to carry that momentum into the clash with the fourth-place side.

“Getafe are a team that are doing really well. It’s the best season in their history and it’s come as a result of hard work,” Zidane said on Wednesday, quoted by the Real Madrid site. “Knowing that, we’ll try to do better, like in the last game. We always play to win and that is what we’re going to try tomorrow.”

Jaime Mata leads Getafe CF with 14 league goals. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Getafe CF vs. Real Madrid La Liga Round 34 Thursday match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports live stream requires cable or satellite login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

On the other hand, there is a way for fans to watch La Liga’s mid-week match for free, without a cable or a BeIn Sports subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the end of the free trial, fans can watch the Azulones vs. Los Blancos match for free.

Another way to stream the Thursday match is through Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 34 showdown. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Getafe CF vs. Real Madrid will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed on the DAZN sports platform, and in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of Getafe-Real Madrid.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that will also offer a live stream of Getafe CF vs. Real Madrid, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.