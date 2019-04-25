Danielle Herrington Stuns In Strappy Blue Lingerie For Risque New Instagram Snaps

National Lingerie Day may be coming to an end, but Danielle Herrington is still celebrating. The model took to her widely-followed Instagram account for a late night post commemorating the sexy holiday that included a trio of steamy snaps that sent her fans into a frenzy.

The triple-Instagram update came during the last hours of Wednesday, April 24, and saw the 25-year-old as both the model and the camerawoman as she snapped three full-body mirror selfies on her cell phone for a post that certainly brought the heat to the social media platform. Danielle stunned in a strappy set of of navy blue lingerie from the brand LaSenza that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner spilled out of her plunging, balconette-style bra that was adorned with lace and flaunted an insane amount of cleavage for her 168,000 followers to ogle in. As for her bottom half, Danielle sported a matching lace pair of panties with four thin waist bands that stacked high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and dangerous curves, drawing eyes towards her enviably flat midsection and sculpted abs.

Danielle’s barely-there look was accessorized with mountains of shiny jewelry to add some serious bling to her jaw-dropping display. The model rocked a stack of diamond chokers and necklaces, as well as a thick cuff around her wrist and statement earrings that glistened as they dangled from her ears. The stunner ran her perfectly manicured fingers through her dark tresses in the set of NSFW photos, pushing her locks out of her face to show off her glamorous makeup look that consisted of a thick winged eyeliner and shimmering highlighter.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model were quick to show their love for her latest upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 3,000 likes after just 2 hours of going live on Instagram. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to compliment Danielle on her sexy, sizzling look.

“You look beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another said she was a “vision of lovelyness.”

“This woman is just too much beauty and what a great body, one of the best in my opinion in the fashion world!!!” commented a third.

Herrington didn’t stop there with her celebration of National Lingerie Day. The bombshell also took to her Instagram Stories to share another sexy snap of her in nothing but undergarments, this time modeling a set from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line that was sure to get pulses racing.