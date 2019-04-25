Watch Atalanta BC Vs. ACF Fiorentina Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Coppa Italia Semifinal Live Online

After squandering a 2-0 lead in the first leg, Atalanta BC looks to secure a place in the Coppa Italia Final with a definitive win over Fiorentina.

Atalanta BC continue to prove that they may soon belong the elite clubs of Italy’s Serie A, claiming second-place Napoli as their latest conquest this past weekend, per Soccerway, with a 2-1 win at the Naples side’s home ground. But after dumping defending and 13-time Coppa Italia champions Juventus in the tournament quarterfinals, the side from Bergamo stumbled in the first leg of their semifinal match against mid-table ACF Fiorentina. But on Thursday, carrying a 3-3 aggregate score into their home leg of the semifinal tie, Atalanta will look to rectify their defensive lapses in the first leg and seal a place in the Cup Final, with a win in the match that will live stream from Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

In the first leg, Atalanta twice took a lead only to see Fiorentina stage two comebacks, including a leveler late from Luis Muriel, per MyKhel Football.

But that means Atalanta are working with an advantage of three away goals already in their pocket as they enter the deciding second leg on Thursday. They will be playing for the right to take on SS Lazio, who got by AC Milan on Wednesday 1-0 on a goal by Joaquin Correa, per an Associated Press report.

Duvan Zapata of Atalanta BC has scored 26 goals in all competitions this season. Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images

