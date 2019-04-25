Elsa Hosk Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In Cheeky Gingham Bikini For Steamy New Instagram Snap

It may be national lingerie day, but Elsa Hosk has swapped her undergarments for swimwear. The blonde bombshell lent her modeling skills to her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel to show off the latest addition to her Tropic of C swimwear line in a sexy triple Instagram update that certainly brought the heat to the social media platform.

The series of three photos were added to the Tropic of C Instagram account on Wednesday, April 24, and captured Elsa striking a trio of poses to show off every inch of the new La Plage gingham bikini, which is part of the collection’s new set of sustainable styles. Two of the steamy snaps were mirror images of each other, the camera catching Elsa flaunting her famous backside in the cheeky set of bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

The Swedish beauty gave the lens a sensual look as she peered at it over her shoulder, her curvy booty taking center stage in the sexy black-and-white snaps, while the high rise design of her skimpy ensemble accentuated her trim waist. The model covered up her top half with a cropped white wrap blouse, though another shot in the series of snaps provided a glimpse at Elsa’s equally skimpy bikini top.

Elsa showed off her flawless figure with a full frontal shot in the second photo of the set, revealing the barely-there bikini top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. The itty-bitty number showed off an ample amount of cleavage, as well as the stunner’s tight abs and enviably flat midsection that were sure to make Instagram users stop their scrolling to take a good look at the risque uploads.

Fans of both the model and the swimsuit line were quick to show their love for the latest additions to the Tropic of C Instagram account which, at the time of this writing, have collectively racked up more than 9,000 likes after just seven hours of going live on the platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to compliment Candice’s new pieces, as well as Elsa’s jaw-dropping display.

“Love this set,” one follower wrote, while another called the blonde bombshell “so hot and sexy.”

“I’m loving having more Elsa,” commented a third.

According to the brand’s website, Tropic of C “strives to create a swimwear collection with integrity and respect for the planet,” and its newest pieces do just that. The La Plage set modeled by Elsa, as well as the Roma body suit — which Candice herself sported for a sexy new social media snap — were both made with zero waste.