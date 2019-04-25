NBA Rumors: Pelicans GM David Griffin Expects ‘Fruitful’ Conversation With Celtics GM Danny Ainge Next Summer

The departure of Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans is inevitable, especially after he informed them through his new agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports that he has no intention of signing the massive contract extension that they are planning to offer next summer. However, since assuming front office role, Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin revealed that before making any deal, he will first try to convince Davis to stay in New Orleans.

If he fails, David Griffin is expected to do everything he can to get the best return for Anthony Davis. As of now, the Boston Celtics are believed to be the team that can offer the best trade package in the potential deal involving Davis. In an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump (transcribed by Andrew Lopez of NOLA), Griffin discussed the possibility of engaging in a trade negotiation with Celtics President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Danny Ainge.

Both executives worked together in Phoenix where David Griffin served as the video coordinator while Danny Ainge was the Suns head coach. Griffin is well-aware what type of league executive Ainge is, saying that he has a “very specific style” when it comes to trade deals. Still, Griffin is expecting to have a “fruitful” conversation with Ainge no matter what deal they will be talking about next summer.

“I think to some degree you are mindful of what his tact is. You’re very mindful if you’re doing this right. You’re very aware of what everyone’s tact is. The negotiating tactics that someone uses and employs, you’re going to be aware of that. Danny is not unique in that. He has a very specific style. What makes the situation with Danny unique is we have the type of relationship where we can really call each other on all that nonsense and just sort of go, this is what it looks like. Because we have that ability it makes any conversation we have along the way, a fruitful one.”

The Pelicans believe Anthony Davis could stay in New Orleans ????https://t.co/SOtKAJFWRu pic.twitter.com/T4Ez0eI6ob — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 17, 2019

From the time he demanded a trade from the Pelicans, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge has already expressed a strong desire in adding Anthony Davis to his team. Ainge knows what a player of Davis’ caliber could bring in Boston, especially when he starts playing alongside All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. However, before emptying their treasure chest to acquire Davis from the Pelicans, the Celtics will first need to get an assurance from Irving that he will re-sign in the 2019 NBA free agency.

If Kyrie Irving leaves, Danny Ainge may no longer consider calling Davis Griffin regarding a potential Anthony Davis trade and just focus on building a title-contending team around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.