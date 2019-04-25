Kylie Jenner Tugs Down Skimpy Crop Top To Show Off Cleavage On Instagram

Kylie Jenner took to her social media account this week to share a sexy video of herself rocking a skimpy crop top and showing off her famous curves.

According to The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner posted a video of herself on her Instagram story on Wednesday, which featured her wearing a long-sleeved, white crop top.

The tiny shirt showcased the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s flat tummy and toned abs, as well as her ample cleavage. In the video clip, Kylie is seen pulling at the neckline of the top, and tugging it down to show more skin from her shoulder and bare chest.

Jenner sported a pair of light-colored, high-waisted jeans, as she flaunted her figure in front of a mirror. The makeup mogul donned a pair of large, gold hoop earrings in the video, as well as a gold ring on her finger.

Kylie’s long, dark hair was pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head, and she donned a full face of makeup in the video. Jenner had darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush, and and a bronzed glow.

The reality star also sported a berry color on her famously plump lips, and long fingernails.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, have recently been dodging rumors that they’re on the rocks following cheating allegations.

TMZ reports that Kylie allegedly found evidence on Travis’ phone that may have allowed her think that the rapper could have cheated on her. However, Scott reportedly denied the cheating allegations, and even deleted his Instagram account to prove his loyalty to the mother of his child.

Meanwhile, sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Jenner isn’t worried about her relationship, and is refusing to keep a close eye on Scott following the rumors.

“Kylie doesn’t feel like she has to watch over Travis like a hawk. That’s one of the main reasons their relationship works so well, is successful and continues to grow,” an insider told the outlet.

“She knows everyone is always trying to get a rise out of her and her family. … [Kylie] and Travis are in a great place and she has no intention of breaking things off with him,” a second source added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on Instagram, or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.