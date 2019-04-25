Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Goes Braless Under Open Blazer On Instagram

Gizele Oliveira is taking the Big Apple by storm as she enjoy’s New York City’s gorgeous spring season, as she showed her Instagram fans. On Wednesday, the Brazilian stunner took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself donning a plunging blazer and dangerously short shorts that put her model figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is standing in front of a flower stand as she rocks a light gray crop top blazer that ties at the front. She is wearing nothing else underneath, which is made evident because the blazer is open at the front, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed. She teamed her sultry top with a pair of high-rise denim shorts that sit right below her bellybutton, showing off her incredibly toned abs and itty bitty waist.

She accessorized her look with a pair of futuristic-looking shades with a gray frame, as well as a Christian Dior purse, which hangs from her left shoulder. Oliveira is shooting a defiant gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way as she poses with both of her hands in the pocket of her jean shorts.

Oliveira is wearing her dark brown hair in a casual middle part and down, as its silky strands cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. Because she has on sunglasses, it is hard to say whether she is wearing any makeup.

The post, which she shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered about 24,000 likes and more than 250 comments within about nine hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment her spring look, as well as the overall aesthetics of the shot.

“Oh my god so perfect!!” one user wrote, paired with a string of red and pink heart emoji.

“Love your outfit AND that Dior bag over your shoulder!” another one chimed in.

Oliveira, who has walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018, told The Fashion Spot that the first time she walked the VS runway marks the most memorable moment of her career so far.

She told the publication that the most challenging moment of her career thus far was marked by “when I had to leave everything behind to travel to the U.S. to follow my dreams of becoming a model.”