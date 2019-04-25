‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Says Ex-Husband’s Girlfriend Is ‘Not A Factor’ In Co-Parenting Relationship

Although Kailyn Lowry has to co-parent with three different men, according to a new report from OK! Magazine, the co-parenting is actually going well. While she may be getting along with most everyone, she admitted in the interview that her relationship with her ex-husband’s girlfriend is “not a factor” for her.

Javi Marroquin and his girlfriend Lauren have been together for a while and already have a son together. Although Kailyn has a relationship with the wife of her oldest son’s father, it doesn’t sound like she has any plan to get to know Lauren and is instead focusing on co-parenting with her ex-husband.

“I’m thrilled to say I’m in a good place with everyone and that includes Javi, Jo, and Vee. And as far as Lauren goes, Lauren is not part of my equation. when I think of co-parenting. Lauren is not a factor for me working together productively with Javi for the kids and it’s working out fine.”

Fans may recall that a meeting between Lauren and Kailyn appeared on the new season of Teen Mom 2. Although Lauren attempted to get to know Kailyn, Kail didn’t have any desire to talk to the girlfriend of her ex-husband. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the non-existent relationship between Kailyn and Lauren has been talked about a lot on the new season of the show. Kail has been adamant that she doesn’t intend on getting to know Lauren any time soon.

Of course, this isn’t to say that the two will never get along or have a relationship. In fact, there was a time when Kailyn and Vee, the wife of her oldest son’s father, did not get along. However, their relationship has flourished over the years and Kailyn was even in attendance at Vee’s wedding to Kailyn’s ex-boyfriend last year.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Kailyn acknowledges that Vee is a big part of the reason she is able to have such a good co-parenting relationship with Jo Rivera and she even posed for pictures with Vee recently. Although Kailyn and Jo have always had a decent co-parenting relationship, they faced some difficulties when Jo filed for child support. Kailyn felt that Jo had gone behind her back. Despite the drama, Kailyn, Jo, and Vee all get along again.

Will Kailyn and Lauren ever have a relationship? Only time will tell, but for now it is great that she has good co-parenting relationships with Jo and Javi. As for her co-parenting relationship with Chris Lopez, father of her youngest son, she didn’t have too much to say, but she did reveal that she is not “focusing on anything negative there.”

Fans can catch all-new Season 9 episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.