Bombshell Chanel West Coast Stuns In Sexy, Black Sequined Swimsuit

When it comes to fashion, Chanel West Coast is always killing the game.

The singer is currently flooding her Instagram account with a ton of photos to promote the new music video for her hit song, “Sharon Stoned,” and fans are loving all of the sexy looks that she is serving up on her wildly popular social media page. The blonde bombshell’s most recent post gives fans yet another glimpse of her smoking hot figure.

West Coast stands in front of a red brick wall and a stop sign in the latest photo post. The 30-year-old wears her platinum blonde locks down and straight while also donning a fresh face of makeup complete with bright pink lipstick, blush, and some fierce eyeliner. As usual, the reality star’s body is fully on display for the cameras but instead of going with her normal choice of swimwear — a bikini —West Coast sports a black sequined one piece that is equally as sexy.

The stunning suit dips well below Chanel’s breasts, showing off plenty of cleavage in the sultry look. The suit itself is adorned with different colored flowers and the Ridiculousness star’s legs are also on display in the post. On bottom, the stunner rocks a pair of over the knee black boots and on top, a shiny black jacket that falls over her shoulder and goes all the way down to the ground.

Like most of her photos, Chanel’s followers have gone crazy over this one with over 3,900 likes in addition to 100 plus comments within just a few moments of the post going live. While most fans commented on Chanel’s sexy look, countless others shared their thoughts on her hot new music video.

“Always looking amazing!!!,” one follower commented.

“Yasssss Queen work it and looking good.”

“As always, you look amazing Miss Chanel!,” another fan wrote along with a series of red heart emojis.

Loading...

In a recent interview with The Fresh Committee, West Coast shared details on another one of her new tracks, “The Middle.” The multi-talented artist co-wrote the song and also directed the music video and she said that the writing aspect of it was definitely a labor of love.

“I wanted to make a song that expressed my true inner feelings at the time,” she dished. “I’m very private and good at masking my sadness with a laugh. Wanted people to see that even people with money and nice things aren’t always happy.”

Is there anything that this artist can’t do?